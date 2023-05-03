Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar News ›   UP: Case filed against many including the candidate who distributed sweets and sarees in the greed of votes

Nikay Chunav: वोटरों को रिझाने की कोशिश, मतदान से पहले मिठाई-साड़ी बांटते पकड़े गए प्रत्याशी, मुकदमा दर्ज

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मुजफ्फरनगर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Wed, 03 May 2023 04:50 PM IST
सार

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 : वोटरों को रिझाने के लिए मिठाई, सूट और साड़ी बांटते हुए प्रत्याशी सहित कई युवक पकड़े गए हैं। पुलिस ने इनके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

यूपी नगर निकाय चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

निकाय चुनाव में मतदाताओं को रिझाने के लिए मिठाई का डिब्बा, सूट और साड़ी बांटने वाले सदस्य पद के दो प्रत्याशियों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने मिठाई, साड़ी व सूट बांटने वाले चार युवकों को हिरासत में लिया है। उनके कब्जे से सामान बरामद किया गया है।



बुढ़ाना के निकाय चुनाव में कई प्रत्याशी मतदाताओं को रिझाने व अपने पक्ष में मतदान करवाने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को देर रात के समय वार्ड नंबर पांच के आम आदमी पार्टी के सदस्य पद के प्रत्याशी इमरान के पक्ष में झाडू व मिठाई का डिब्बा बांटने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ।


पुलिस ने वायरल हुए वीडियो के आधार पर वार्ड नंबर पांच के सदस्य पद के प्रत्याशी इमरान के खिलाफ मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है। वहीं, बुधवार को दोपहर के समय वार्ड नंबर चार के सदस्य पद के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मुकेश शर्मा की ओर से चार समर्थकों के साथ मिठाई का डिब्बा, साड़ी व सूट बांटने की सूचना पुलिस को मिली।

यह भी पढ़ें: Nikay Chunav 2023: पोलिंग पाटियां रवाना, पढ़ें- पश्चिमी यूपी के किन जिलों में कल होना है मतदान

इंस्पेक्टर बृजेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि सूचना के आधार पर उन्होंने मौके से अंकुर, ऋषभ, प्रवीण व डब्बू को हिरासत में लिया। उनके कब्जे से पुलिस ने मिठाई के डिब्बे, सूट व साड़ी बरामद की। पुलिस ने चारों युवकों सहित निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी मुकेश शर्मा के खिलाफ अपराध पंजीकृत किया।
 
यह भी पढ़ें: Nikay Chunav Muzaffarnagar: BJP-गठबंधन में कड़े मुकाबले के आसार, निर्दलीय भी दावेदार, पढ़ें-कहां क्या समीकरण

सीओ विनय गौतम ने बताया कि मतदान के दौरान किसी भी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी करने अथवा मतदाताओं को उपहार देकर मतदान प्रभावित करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

