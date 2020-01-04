शहर चुनें

Khatauli: a girl in Gangnahar

प्रेमी को धमकाने पर प्रेमिका गंगनहर में कूदी

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 12:15 AM IST
प्रेमी को धमकाने पर प्रेमिका गंगनहर में कूदी
खतौली। प्रेमी को धमकाने पर युवती नाराज होकर आत्महत्या करने को लेकर गंगनहर में कूद गई। नगर के एक मोहल्ला निवासी युवती का युवक से काफी समय से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। शुक्रवार को युवती के भाई को इस बात का पता चल गया। शुक्रवार की शाम को युवती के भाई ने प्रेमी को रास्ते में पकड़ लिया और डांट दिया। प्रेमी ने इस बात की जानकारी युवती को दी। युवती ने भाई से नाराज होकर रतनपुरी थानाक्षेत्र गंगनहर में कूद गई। राहगीरों ने युवती को गंगनहर में कूदता देख लिया। लोगों ने पुलिस की सहायता से युवती को बमुश्किल बाहर निकाला। पुलिस ने युवती को बेहोशी की हालत में एक नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कराया। हादसे की पुलिस को कोई तहरीर नहीं दी है।
Khatauli: a girl in Gangnahar
मुजफ्फरनगर में हुआ था उपद्रव
Meerut

यूपी: उपद्रव के दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, सीसीटीवी कैमरे से हुई पहचान, पूछताछ जारी

मुजफ्फरनगर में सीएए को लेकर गत 20 दिसंबर को हुए उपद्रव के मामले में पुलिस ने दो उपद्रवियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। उक्त दोनों आरोपी मीनाक्षी चौक पर बाइक को आग लगाने और पथराव करते हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हुए थे।

3 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी से भेंट करते सपा नेता शबाब जैदी।
Muzaffarnagar

सादात हॉस्टल प्रकरण में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति से मिले पूर्व राज्यमंत्री

4 जनवरी 2020

खिली धूप से मौसम में बदलाव होने पर आईसक्रीम का स्वाद लेते बच्चे।
Muzaffarnagar

बीमार न कर दे दिन और रात के तापमान का अंतर

4 जनवरी 2020

Four students sent to jail for violence
Muzaffarnagar

उपद्रव में जेल भेजे गए चार छात्र रिहा

4 जनवरी 2020

Remove blood loss with nutritious food
Muzaffarnagar

पौष्टिक भोजन से दूर करें खून की कमी

4 जनवरी 2020

Four accused of liquor smuggling caught
Muzaffarnagar

शाहपुर पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में शराब तस्करी के चार आरोपी पकड़े

4 जनवरी 2020

maviya ali
Muzaffarnagar

पहले मुस्लिम बाद में भारतीय के बयान पर आज भी कायम हूं: माविया

3 जनवरी 2020

बुढ़ाना में नगर पंचायत बुढ़ाना कार्यालय का मुख्य द्वार।
Muzaffarnagar

नगर पंचायत बुढ़ाना को ओडीएफ (+) का दर्जा मिला

4 जनवरी 2020

बुढ़ाना में अच्छे कार्य करने वाले युवाओं व बच्चों को सेवादारों ने किया सम्मानित।
Muzaffarnagar

सेवादारों ने युवाओं को किया सम्मानित

4 जनवरी 2020

रोहाना टोल प्लाजा पर हंगामा व तोड़फोड़ करते आरोपी।
Muzaffarnagar

रोहाना टोल प्लाजा पर की तोड़फोड़, हंगामा

4 जनवरी 2020

danish murder
Muzaffarnagar

दानिश की हत्या के दो आरोपी जेल भेजे

3 जनवरी 2020

Campaign for arrest of miscreants
Muzaffarnagar

चिह्नित उपद्रवियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए अभियान शुरू

4 जनवरी 2020

वुशु खिलाड़ी अभिषेक बालियान।
Muzaffarnagar

अभिषेक ने वुशु चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक जीता

4 जनवरी 2020

जुमे की नमाज के बाद मस्जिद से बहार आते लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

जुमे को लेकर अलर्ट पर रहा पुलिस-प्रशासन

4 जनवरी 2020

महावीर चौक पर सीएए के समर्थन में हस्ताक्षर करते राज्यमंत्री कपिल देव अग्रवाल एवं भाजपाई।
Muzaffarnagar

भाजपाइयों ने नगर में चलाया हस्ताक्षर अभियान

4 जनवरी 2020

guru govind
Muzaffarnagar

साहसी और महान योद्धा थे श्री गुरू गोबिंद सिंह: वशिष्ठ

3 जनवरी 2020

