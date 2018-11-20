शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
नए मतदाताओं के फार्मो का जांच पड़ताल

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 12:50 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नए मतदाताओं के फार्मों का जांच पड़ताल
खतौली। एसडीएम इंद्राकांत द्विवेदी ने नगर के चार बूथों पर बनाए गए नए मतदाताओं के फार्मों की जांच पड़ताल की। इन चारों बूथों पर सर्वाधिक नए मत बनाए गए हैं। जिसको लेकर एसडीएम को गड़बड़ी कर फर्जी मतदाता बनाए जाने की आशंका थी। इसलिए सोमवार को एसडीएम ने खुद नगर के चार बूथों पर पहुंचकर बीएलओ से इन बूथों पर बनाए गए मतदाताओं के फार्मों की जांच पड़ताल की। हालांकि जांच पड़ताल में कुछ फार्म अधूरे मिले, लेकिन फर्जी मतदाताओं के फार्म नहीं मिले।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
शुक्रताल में मेले की तैयारियों में जुटे लोग।
Muzaffarnagar

शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक गंगा स्नान मेला आज से

तीर्थ नगरी शुकतीर्थ में कार्तिक गंगा स्नान मेला आज से शुरू होगा। मेले को लेकर जिला पंचायत की ओर से तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। मेले में श्रद्धालु भैंसा बुग्गी, बैल बुग्गी, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से पहुंच रहे हैं। दुकानदार दुकान सजाने में लगे हुए हैं।

20 नवंबर 2018

घर बुला कर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास
Muzaffarnagar

घर बुला कर किशोरी से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास

20 नवंबर 2018

जयंती पर आयरन लेडी को किया याद
Muzaffarnagar

जयंती पर आयरन लेडी को किया याद

20 नवंबर 2018

देवी-देवताओं पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी पर आक्रोश
Muzaffarnagar

देवी-देवताओं पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी पर आक्रोश

20 नवंबर 2018

गढ़ी में खतौली मिल का गन्ना क्रय केंद्र बना
Muzaffarnagar

गढ़ी में खतौली मिल का गन्ना क्रय केंद्र बना

20 नवंबर 2018

नारी सशक्तिकरण संकल्प अभियान आज से
Muzaffarnagar

नारी सशक्तिकरण संकल्प अभियान आज से

20 नवंबर 2018

नोटिस के विरोध में आए 44 परिवार
Muzaffarnagar

नोटिस के विरोध में आए 44 परिवार

20 नवंबर 2018

हैलमेट और सीट बैल्ट जीवन बचाते हैं: डीएम
Muzaffarnagar

हैलमेट और सीट बैल्ट जीवन बचाते हैं: डीएम

20 नवंबर 2018

उद्यमियों की समस्या का समय से निस्तारण करें
Muzaffarnagar

उद्यमियों की समस्या का समय से निस्तारण करें

20 नवंबर 2018

छात्रों ने रैली निकालकर स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया
Muzaffarnagar

छात्रों ने रैली निकालकर स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया

20 नवंबर 2018

