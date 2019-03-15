शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   मधुमक्खियों के हमले से बच्चे समेत चार घायल

मधुमक्खियों के हमले से बच्चे समेत चार घायल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 11:23 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मधुमक्खियों के हमले में बच्चे समेत चार घायल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जानसठ। गांव सादपुर के पास खतौली व जानसठ मार्ग पर मधुमक्खियों के हमले से एक बच्चे सहित चार लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को ग्रामीणों ने सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया।
शुक्रवार को गांव सादपुर के पास राहगीरों पर मधुमक्खियों ने हमला कर दिया। गांव पलड़ी निवासी सुनील बाइक पर जानसठ आ रहा था, वहीं बाइक सवार सद्दाम अपनी पत्नी व पांच माह के बच्चे माज को लेकर मीरापुर क्षेत्र के गांव मुझेड़ा अपनी रिश्तेदारी में जा रहा था। गांव सादपुर के पास दोनों बाइक सवारों पर मधुमक्खियों ने अचानक हमला कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने धुआं कर दोनों बाइक सवारों व महिला के बच्चे की जान बचाई। ग्रामीणों ने चारों घायलों को सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। मधुमक्खियों के हमले के दौरान सड़क के दोनों ओर चालकों ने अपने वाहन रोक दिए। खतौली व जानसठ मार्ग एक घंटा तक सुनसान रहा।

Recommended

न्यूजीलैंड में बंदूकधारी ने फायरिंग की
World

न्यूजीलैंड: मस्जिदों में गोलीबारी के बाद से 9 भारतीय लापता, हमले में 49 लोगों की मौत

15 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

'साइना नेहवाल' बनने के लिए जी-तोड़ मेहनत कर रही थीं श्रद्धा, 'बाहुबली' के कारण टूटा सपना

15 मार्च 2019

shraddha kapoor
shraddha kapoor
parineeti chopra
Saina Nehwal and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

'साइना नेहवाल' बनने के लिए जी-तोड़ मेहनत कर रही थीं श्रद्धा, 'बाहुबली' के कारण टूटा सपना

15 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

siddharth malhotra
tara sutaria
Tara Sutaria
siddharth malhotra
Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
How to make voter id card online,
Mobile Apps

घर बैठे इस मोबाइल ऐप से बनवाएं वोटर कार्ड, सरकार ने किया लॉन्च

15 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

श्रीसंत बना चुके थे दूसरे देश से खेलने का मन, आखिरकार 6 साल बाद मिला न्याय

15 मार्च 2019

श्रीसंत
s sreesanth
Sreesanth
श्रीसंथ
Cricket News

श्रीसंत बना चुके थे दूसरे देश से खेलने का मन, आखिरकार 6 साल बाद मिला न्याय

15 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

प्रतिबंध हटते ही श्रीसंत ने भरी हुंकार, बोले- टीम इंडिया में दोबारा वापसी करूंगा

15 मार्च 2019

एस श्रीसंत
Cricket News

प्रतिबंध हटते ही श्रीसंत ने भरी हुंकार, बोले- टीम इंडिया में दोबारा वापसी करूंगा

15 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

भारत-ब्रिटेन
World

पीएचडी धारकों के लिए ब्रिटेन ने खोले दरवाजे, भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

15 मार्च 2019

शिवइंदर मोहन सिंह और मलविंदर मोहन सिंह
India News

रेनबैक्सी विवाद : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिंह भाइयों से पूछा, कैसे चुकाओगे 3500 करोड़ रुपये

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में इमरान खान ने दिखाया गिरगिटिया रंग

15 मार्च 2019

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मायावती- अखिलेश और अजित सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

मिशन 2019: देवबंद में मायावती-अखिलेश की साझा रैली को सफल बनाने में जुटे कार्यकर्ता

सहारनपुर के देवबंद में सात अप्रैल को बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती, सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव और रालोद के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चौधरी अजीत सिंह की संयुक्त रैली को सफल बनाने के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं ने कमर कस ली है।

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
मुठभेड़
Meerut

यूपी: मुठभेड़ में दबोचे गए तीन बदमाश, बड़ी वारदात को देने जा रहे थे अंजाम

15 मार्च 2019

arrest
Muzaffarnagar

भसाना के जंगल में पकड़ी गई तमंचा फैक्टरी

15 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: कोर्ट मैरिज करने तहसील पहुंचे युवक-युवती, परिजनों ने प्रेमी को जमकर पीटा

15 मार्च 2019

meeting
Muzaffarnagar

हर गतिविधियों पर नजर रखें

16 मार्च 2019

पुलिसफोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे एसएसपी नितिन तिवारी
Meerut

मेरठ: वकील के चैंबर में भिड़े दो समुदाय के लोग, लड़की को लेकर कचहरी पहुंचा था युवक

15 मार्च 2019

तबस्सुम हसन
Meerut

मिशन 2019: कैराना से मैदान में उतरेंगी तबस्सुम हसन, सपा ने जारी की प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट

15 मार्च 2019

बीजेपी
Meerut

मिशन 2019: प्रत्याशी चयन के चक्रव्यूह में फंसी भाजपा, भितरघात का भी डर

15 मार्च 2019

गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान को कलक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन
Muzaffarnagar

गन्ना मूल्य भुगतान को कलक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन

16 मार्च 2019

court
Muzaffarnagar

कवाल कांड के मुकदमे में विधायक विक्रम सैनी की कोर्ट में हुई पेशी

16 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

इन मुद्दों पर वोट करेंगे मिर्जापुर के फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंच चुका है मिर्जापुर। यहां हमारी टीम ने बात की फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स से जाना किन मुद्दों पर वो आने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव में करेंगे मतदान।

15 मार्च 2019

लखनऊ 1:17

यूपी में नहीं थम रहा अपराध, ऑटो चालक ने युवती से की छेड़छाड़

15 मार्च 2019

बुलंदशहर 0:59

बुलंदशहर में जिलाधिकारी की अनोखी पहल, देखिए खास रिपोर्ट

15 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:04

एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर मथुरा के लोगों ने की भ्रष्टाचार और गरीबी खत्म करने की बात

15 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 4:09

मथुरा की आधी आबादी में महिलाओं ने समाज में समानता के अधिकार की रखी मांग

15 मार्च 2019

Related

problem
Muzaffarnagar

बाजार में 100 रुपये प्रति किलो बिक रही भिंडी

15 मार्च 2019

देवबंद में गठबंधन की साझा रैली को सफल बनाने में जुटे कार्यकर्ता
Muzaffarnagar

देवबंद में गठबंधन की साझा रैली को सफल बनाने में जुटे कार्यकर्ता

15 मार्च 2019

पृथ्वी सिंह बेधड़क और रघुवीर सिंह शास्त्री का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सियासत के रंग निराले: ...जब बेधड़क ने चुनाव लड़ा तो हार गए थे रघुवीर शास्त्री

15 मार्च 2019

होली गीतों पर जमकर विद्यार्थी
Muzaffarnagar

होली गीतों पर जमकर विद्यार्थी

16 मार्च 2019

मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश को भेजा जेल
Muzaffarnagar

मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश को भेजा जेल

16 मार्च 2019

बेबी हेल्थ शो व बेबी डांस प्रतियोगिता में मचाया धमाल
Muzaffarnagar

बेबी हेल्थ शो व बेबी डांस प्रतियोगिता में मचाया धमाल

16 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.