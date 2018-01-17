Download App
Muzaffarnagar

आवासीय सूची में नाम देखने को लगी कतारें

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 01:29 AM IST
आवासीय सूची में नाम देखने के लिए लगी कतार
मुजफ्फरनगर। नगर पालिका प्रांगण में लगी पीएम आवास योजना के पात्रों की सूची को फाड़ देने के बाद कर्मचारियों के कंप्यूटर के माध्यम से अपने नाम का पता लगाने के लिए लोगों को लंबी कतारों में लगना पड़ा। पालिका सभागार में भारी भीड़ के कारण हंगामे की स्थिति रही।
जिले में 31 हजार लोगों ने पीएम आवास योजना के लिए आवेदन किया हुआ है। विजन कंपनी ने पात्रों की जांच की थी। जांच के बाद सूची नगर पालिका प्रांगण में चस्पा की गई। इस सूची में उन सभी पात्रों के नाम हैं, जिन्हें मकान के लिए ऋण दिया जाएगा। इसी के साथ पेंडिंग और रिजेक्ट नामों की सूची भी लगाई गई है। पांच दिन से लोग अपना नाम देखने के लिए परेशान है। न तो लोगों को सूची में नाम मिल पा रहे हैं और न ही कंपनी के कर्मचारी ही सहयोग कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार को पालिका में सुबह के समय ही सैकडों लोगों की भीड़ पहुंच गई। पालिका में चस्पा सूची के फाड दिए जाने से अब कर्मचारी कंप्यूटर में देखकर स्थिति बता रहे हैं। इसे लेकर लंबी कतारें पालिका में लग गई। सुबह से लेकर शाम तक यही स्थिति बनी रही। कुछ लोग पूरे दिन लाइन में लगे रहे और उन्हें कुछ भी हासिल नहीं हुआ।

