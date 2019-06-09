शहर चुनें

तीर्थयात्रियों की कार खाई में पलटी

तीर्थयात्रियों की कार खाई में पलटी

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 12:09 AM IST
तीर्थयात्रियों की कार खाई में पलटी
भोपा (मुजफ्फरनगर)। हरिद्वार से लौट रहे ग्रेटर नोएडा के तीर्थयात्रियों की तेज रफ्तार कार अचानक बेकाबू होकर सड़क किनारे गहरी खाई में पलट गई। हादसे में कार सवार महिलाओं व बच्चों समेत सात लोग घायल हो गए। कार के शीशे तोड़कर घायलों को बाहर निकालकर अस्पताल भेजा गया।
ग्रेटर नोएडा निवासी अनिल सिसौदिया शुक्रवार को परिवार के साथ कार से हरिद्वार गए थे। हरिद्वार से लौटते समय शनिवार सुबह गंगनहर कांवड़ यात्रा पटरी मार्ग पर गांव नंगला बुजुर्ग-रूड़कली चौराहे के निकट अचानक कार के पहिये में पंक्चर हो गया। इसके चलते तेज रफ्तार से दौड़ती कार अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे गहरी खाई में जा पलटी। कार सवार लोगों की चीख-पुकार सुनकर राहगीर मौके पर पहुंचे। कार के शीशे तोड़कर घायलों को बाहर निकाला। सूचना पर जौली चौकी प्रभारी गुरूबचन सिंह भी मौके पर पहुंचे और सभी घायलों को भोपा सीएचसी ले जाकर भर्ती कराया। हादसे में अनिल सिसौदिया के साथ ही उनकी मां ओमप्रकाशी, पत्नी अनीता, बेटा ध्रुव, बेटी सुहानी व रिश्तेदारों के दो बच्चे मयंक व शुभम घायल हुए हैं। इनमें ओमप्रकाशी की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

