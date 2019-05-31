शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   देवी अहिल्या बाई की जयंती मनाई

देवी अहिल्या बाई की जयंती मनाई

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 11:31 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
देवी अहिल्या बाई की जयंती मनाई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मंसूरपुर। मिल मंसूरपुर की धनगर कोलोनी में राजीव धनगर के प्रतिष्ठान परिसर में लोकमाता देवी अहिल्याबाई होलकर की 294वीं जयंती मनाई गई। सर्वप्रथम देवी अहिल्या बाई के चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की गई। इस अवसर पर विचार गोष्ठी का आयोजन हुआ। अध्यक्षता रामकुमार धनगर ने की तथा संचालन शिवम धनगर ने किया। धनगर समाज के जिलाध्यक्ष शिवकुमार धनगर ने कहा कि हमें अपने समाज के पूर्वजों का स्मरण करते रहना चाहिए। देवी अहिल्या बाई ने काफी मंदिरों का जीर्णोद्धार कराया। धनगर समाज की भलाई के लिए बहुत से कार्य किए। इस अवसर पर आने जाने वाले राहगीरों को शर्बत का वितरण भी किया गया। राजन धनगर, यशपाल धनकर, सुमित धनकर, दीपक धनगर, प्रवीण कुमार, आशीष धनगर आदि समाज के लोग उपस्थित रहे।


शुगर मिल ने भुगतान किया
मंसूरपुर। शुगर मिल के उपाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार दीक्षित ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि शुगर मिल द्वारा किसानों का 10 अप्रैल तक खरीदे गए गन्ने का 16 करोड़ 25 लाख रुपए का भुगतान कर दिया है।

Recommended

वेस्टइंडीज बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: पाकिस्तान की शर्मनाक हार, वेस्टइंडीज ने 7 विकेट से जीता मैच

31 मई 2019

आरोपी ने हनीमून मनाने के लिए उठाया घिनौना कदम
Kanpur

हनीमून मनाने के लिए इस हद तक गिर गया लड़का, एक वादे के लिए उठाया बेहद घिनौना कदम

31 मई 2019

पियूष का पोस्टमार्टम के समय पसीज गया था डॉक्टरों का दिल
Kanpur

गुप्तांग काट कर हुई थी 18 साल के पियूष की बेरहमी से हत्या, अब सामने आई इस लड़की ने खोले कई राज

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नरेंद्र मोदी कैबिनेट के बड़े मंत्रियों की शिक्षा और संपत्ति के बारे में जानिए

31 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव व मुलायम सिंह यादव।
Kanpur

मुलायम सिंह को वोट न देने पर दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा गया था पूरा गांव, अब एससी-एसटी आयोग ने लिया संज्ञान

31 मई 2019

playing pubg
Tech Diary

PUBG खेलते-खेलते 12वीं के छात्र की मौत, लगातार 3 घंटे से खेल रहा था गेम

31 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

टैक्स
Business

बड़ी डिजिटल कंपनियों से टैक्स वसूली के लिए नीति बनाएंगे जी-20 देश

31 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन
India News

मोदी ने देश-दुनिया को बुलाया पर परिवार को नहीं दिया न्योता, मां ने टीवी पर देखा बेटे का शपथ ग्रहण

31 मई 2019

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

'तुलसी' से लेकर मोदी सरकार-2 में मंत्री बनने तक ऐसा रहा स्मृति ईरानी का सफर

30 मई 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गुजरात में मोदी के साथ अमित शाह दिखा चुके हैं जुगलबंदी, 12 मंत्रालयों का था प्रभार

30 मई 2019

नितिन गडकरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

24 साल में भाजयुमो के अध्यक्ष बन गए थे नितिन गडकरी, मोदी-1 सरकार में किया शानदार काम

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ लेते नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ इन सांसदों ने ली शपथ

30 मई 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

गांव की गलियों से निकलकर विश्व कप तक, भावुक कर देगी इस पाक क्रिकेटर की कहानी

30 मई 2019

जयंतीलाल भंडारी
Opinion

आर्थिक मोर्चे पर उम्मीदें : भारत की धमक और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है

31 मई 2019

प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी
India News

'ओडिशा के मोदी' को भी मिली मोदी मंत्रिमंडल में जगह, ये 21 नए चेहरे भी हुए शामिल

30 मई 2019

Ravi Shankar Prasad
India News

रविशंकर प्रसाद: लालू के साथ सियासी पारी की शुरुआत, वकालत की, फिर बने पीएम मोदी के विश्वस्त मंत्री

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गांव जड़ौदा में मकान में विस्फोट होने से दीवार का टूटा सीमेंट।
Muzaffarnagar

धमाके से दहला जड़ौदा गांव

मुजफ्फरनगर के मंसूरपुर के गांव जड़ौदा में शुक्रवार सुबह एक घर में हुए धमाके से पूरा गांव दहल उठा। तेज विस्फोट से मकान के कमरों का प्लास्टर तक उखड़ गया और कांच की खिड़की, अन्य सामान टूट गया।

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
जान देने को महिला दो बच्चों के साथ रेलवे ट्रेक पहुंची
Muzaffarnagar

जान देने को महिला दो बच्चों के साथ रेलवे ट्रेक पहुंची

31 मई 2019

जिला चिकित्सालय में इलाज को भर्ती बच्चे।
Muzaffarnagar

गर्मी से फैला डायरिया का प्रकोप

31 मई 2019

घर में सोई महिलाओं से जेवर झपटे
Muzaffarnagar

घर में सोई महिलाओं से जेवर झपटे

31 मई 2019

बैतुल मुकद्दस को आजाद कराने को शिया समाज का प्रदर्शन
Muzaffarnagar

बैतुल मुकद्दस को आजाद कराने को शिया समाज का प्रदर्शन

31 मई 2019

अहिल्याबाई होल्कर जयंती पर उनके कार्यों को किया याद
Muzaffarnagar

अहिल्याबाई होल्कर जयंती पर उनके कार्यों को किया याद

31 मई 2019

सभी रोजेदारों ने अलविदा जुमे की नमाज अदा की
Muzaffarnagar

सभी रोजेदारों ने अलविदा जुमे की नमाज अदा की

31 मई 2019

सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के साथ समर मेले का समापन
Muzaffarnagar

सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के साथ समर मेले का समापन

31 मई 2019

मंत्री पद मिलने पर जश्न मनाया
Muzaffarnagar

मंत्री पद मिलने पर जश्न मनाया

31 मई 2019

आचार्यों को किया पुरस्कृत
Muzaffarnagar

आचार्यों को किया पुरस्कृत

31 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

किसानों के हित में सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को सालाना 6 हजार रुपए सम्मान निधि का मिलेगा लाभ

कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री किसान योजना का दायरा बढ़ाते हुए इसके तहत सभी किसानों को 6,000 रुपये सालाना देने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी गई।

31 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:03

कोहली कर रहे 5 जून की तैयारी, रणवीर ने शेयर की 83 की जीत की क्लिप्स

31 मई 2019

मोदी 2:32

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करते हैं कुछ ऐसा कि बन जाती है नजीर

31 मई 2019

आर्टिकल 15 1:51

आ रही है आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म- आर्टिकल 15, संविधान में दिए इस अधिकार के बारे में जानते हैं आप?

31 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:05

विश्वकप में पहला मैच हारते ही ट्रोल हो गया पाकिस्तान

31 मई 2019

Related

महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म, आरोपियों ने वीडिया बनाई
Muzaffarnagar

महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म, आरोपियों ने वीडिया बनाई

31 मई 2019

अलविदा जुमे की नमाज शांतिपूर्ण तरीके अदा हुई
Muzaffarnagar

अलविदा जुमे की नमाज शांतिपूर्ण तरीके अदा हुई

31 मई 2019

बेटा न होने पर विवाहिता का उत्पीड़न
Muzaffarnagar

बेटा न होने पर विवाहिता का उत्पीड़न

31 मई 2019

अकीदतमंदों ने अमन चैन की दुआ मांगी
Muzaffarnagar

अकीदतमंदों ने अमन चैन की दुआ मांगी

31 मई 2019

युवा ही समाज व देश का भविष्य हैं-मौलाना फरहान
Muzaffarnagar

युवा ही समाज व देश का भविष्य हैं-मौलाना फरहान

31 मई 2019

विद्युत मोटर चोर को जेल भेजा
Muzaffarnagar

विद्युत मोटर चोर को जेल भेजा

31 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.