शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   सड़क हादसे में ट्रैक्टर चालक घायल

सड़क हादसे में ट्रैक्टर चालक घायल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 11:57 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बुढ़ाना। गांव खरड़ निवासी अमित शुक्रवार की दोपहर ट्रैक्टर लेकर बुढ़ाना आ रहा था। कस्बे के पास उसका ट्रैक्टर तेज गति से आ रही रोडवेज बस से टकरा गया। इसमें ट्रैक्टर चालक घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने घायल अमित को कस्बे की सीएचसी में भर्ती करवाया। घटना की तहरीर अमित ने पुलिस को दी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा ने 184 उम्मीदवारों का किया एलान, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

22 मार्च 2019

hidden camera found in hotels room 800 couples secretly filmed in south korea 4 accused arrested
Bizarre News

होटल में रुके 800 कपल्स के निजी पल कैमरे में किए कैद, लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग के जरिए कमाते थे लाखों रुपये

22 मार्च 2019

atm tips
Tip of the Day

काम की खबर: ATM से निकाला पैसा और अकाउंट से कट गया लेकिन हाथ में नहीं आया तो ऐसे मिलेगा

22 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Cricket News

आखिर कितना कमाती हैं चीयरलीडर्स, मैच फीस के अलावा ऐसे होती है अतिरिक्त कमाई

22 मार्च 2019

cheerleaders
CHEERLEADER
CHEERLEADER
आईपीएल चीयरलीडर्स
Cricket News

आखिर कितना कमाती हैं चीयरलीडर्स, मैच फीस के अलावा ऐसे होती है अतिरिक्त कमाई

22 मार्च 2019

Fashion street

ट्रांसपैरेंट ड्रेस में बोल्ड नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, पति निक जोनस ने देखते ही दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

22 मार्च 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
Fashion street

ट्रांसपैरेंट ड्रेस में बोल्ड नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, पति निक जोनस ने देखते ही दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

22 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं पंजाब के खूंखार शेर, जिनकी बदौलत पहला आईपीएल जीतने उतरेगी KXIP

22 मार्च 2019

क्रिस गेल
केएल राहुल
एंड्रयू टाई
सैम करन
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ये हैं पंजाब के खूंखार शेर, जिनकी बदौलत पहला आईपीएल जीतने उतरेगी KXIP

22 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

21 मार्च 2019

file
China

चीन की बीआरआई बैठक पर भारत ने दिए फिर विरोध के संकेत

21 मार्च 2019

jet airways crisis deepens, ticket prices rose to a new high, impact summer vacation plans
Business Diary

जेट संकटः यात्रियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, छुट्टियों में महंगा किराया करेगा जेब खाली

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

21 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

गांव जोगीपुरा मढ़ैया को जाने वाला कच्चा मार्ग
Meerut

ये है इंडिया: पूर्व राज्यपाल के गांव में 65 साल से नहीं बनी सड़क

मेरठ-हापुड़ सीमा पर बसे एनसीआर के गांव जोगीपुरा मढ़ैया में 65 साल पुराने भारत की तस्वीर दिखती है। पूर्व राज्यपाल कुंवर महमूद अली का यहां जन्म हुआ था। 65 वर्षों में सरकारें आईं-गईं। लेकिन यहां की किस्मत नहीं बदली।

22 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी
Meerut

मेरठ में 28 मार्च को हो सकती है पीएम मोदी की रैली, इस मैदान को शुभ मान रही है भाजपा

22 मार्च 2019

police
Muzaffarnagar

धर्मस्थल के आगे से होली का जुलूस निकालने पर बखेड़ा

23 मार्च 2019

यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: पहले गुलाल लगाया फिर दोस्त को ईंट से कुचलकर मार डाला, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

कार्यक्रम में बोलते गन्ना विकास राज्यमंत्री सुरेश राणा
Meerut

पाकिस्तान के प्रवक्ता हैं आतंकियों को मारने का सबूत मांगने वाले: राज्यमंत्री सुरेश राणा

22 मार्च 2019

crime
Muzaffarnagar

मामूली विवाद में ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

22 मार्च 2019

Fight
Muzaffarnagar

होली पर चुनावी रंजिश में पथराव और फायरिंग

22 मार्च 2019

holi
Muzaffarnagar

होली पर जमकर उड़ा गुलाल, चली रंगभरी पिचकारी

22 मार्च 2019

रैपिड रेल (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

अब रफ्तार पकड़ेगा रैपिड रेल का प्रोजेक्ट, जल्द खुलेंगे यह टेंडर

22 मार्च 2019

उत्कल एक्सप्रेस भी 2
Muzaffarnagar

उत्कल एक्सप्रेस भी 2

22 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

रायबरेली की आधी आबादी ने गिनाईं अपनी समस्याएं, कहा इन पर सरकार करे काम

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ यूपी के रायबरेली पहुंचा। जहां पर आधी आबादी में महिलाओं ने सुरक्षा का सवाल उठाया। साथ ही महिलाओं ने कहा कि महिलाओं को बराबरी का भी दर्जा मिले।

22 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:48

जानिए रायबरेली के फर्स्ट वोटर्स की राय, इन मुद्दों पर देंगे सरकार को वोट

22 मार्च 2019

मेट्रो आत्महत्या 1:44

नोएडा में मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर 22 वर्षीय युवती ने की आत्महत्या

22 मार्च 2019

कुमार विश्वास 1:30

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ इस तरह मनाई होली

21 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका 1:16

प्रियंका गांधी ने अपने गले से माला उतारकर शास्त्री जी की मूर्ति को पहनाई, देखिए वीडियो

21 मार्च 2019

Related

घर के बाहर खड़ी कार जली
Muzaffarnagar

घर के बाहर खड़ी कार जली

22 मार्च 2019

सुरक्षा कर्मी की बंदूक चोरी
Muzaffarnagar

सुरक्षा कर्मी की बंदूक चोरी

22 मार्च 2019

बहेड़ी से किशोरी लापता, दो के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Muzaffarnagar

बहेड़ी से किशोरी लापता, दो के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज

22 मार्च 2019

दो विभिन्न स्थानों पर मारपीट
Muzaffarnagar

दो विभिन्न स्थानों पर मारपीट

22 मार्च 2019

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस
Meerut

मेरठ में पुजारी की लाश मिलने से सनसनी, हत्या की आशंका, जांच में जुटे पुलिस अधिकारी

22 मार्च 2019

धार्मिक स्थलों को निशाने बनाने वालों को दी जाए फांसी की सजा: उलमा
Muzaffarnagar

धार्मिक स्थलों को निशाने बनाने वालों को दी जाए फांसी की सजा: उलमा

22 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.