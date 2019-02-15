शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   सिविल बार के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मितल का निधन

सिविल बार के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मितल का निधन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 12:14 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सिविल बार के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मित्तल का निधन
मुजफ्फरनगर। सिविल बार के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और जिले के सीनियर वकील मनमोहन मित्तल का निधन हो गया। वह 94 वर्ष के थे और कुछ दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे। वह डीएवी कॉलेज के लॉ के विभागाध्यक्ष भी रहे। उनके निधन से अधिवक्ताओं में शोक छाया रहा।
जिले के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी और शहर से दो बार विधायक रहे द्वारिका प्रसाद मित्तल के पुत्र मनमोहन मित्तल का बृहस्पतिवार को लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया। मनमोहन मित्तल 94 वर्ष के थे और लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। वे डीएवी कॉलेज के विधि विभाग के विभागाध्यक्ष भी रहे। कॉलेज से सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद उन्होंने वकालत की और सिविल बार के वह अध्यक्ष भी रहे। अधिवक्ताओं में उनका सम्मान सर्वोपरि रहा। उनका शाम के समय नईमंडी शमशान घाट में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। उनकी मृत्यु से जिला बार एवं सिविल बार में अधिवक्ताओं में शोक छा गया। वह अपने पीछे एक पुत्र रंजन मित्तल और दो बेटियां छोड़ गए हैं। उनके बेटे रंजन मित्तल भी अधिवक्ता हैं।

