अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Muzaffarnagar ›   किसी के दबाव में गलत काम न करें: एसएसपी

किसी के दबाव में गलत काम न करें: एसएसपी

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:09 AM IST
मंसूरपुर। एसएसपी अनंत देव ने जनपद के सभी थाना प्रभारियों को पीड़ित की रिपोर्ट लिखकर निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई करने और जनता के साथ सहयोग करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि गलत काम के लिए किसी से भी प्रभावित ना हों।
एसएसपी ने रविवार की रात जनपद के सभी थाना प्रभारियों की मंसूरपुर थाने में बैठक ली। उन्होंने सभी को निर्देशित किया कि वे जनता से तालमेल बनाकर रखें। थाने में आने वाले अच्छे लोगों का सम्मान करें। पीड़ित की रिपोर्ट लिखकर निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई करें। झूठी क्रॉस रिपोर्ट न लिखी जाए। राजनीतिक दबाव में आकर कोई गलत काम न करें। लंबित विवेचनाओं का शीघ्र निस्तारण करें। उन्होंने अपराधियों और उनको शरण देने वाले लोगों पर शिकंजा कसने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने थाना परिसर को स्वच्छ रखने के भी निर्देश दिए।मंसूरपुर थाना प्रभारी केपीएस चाहल की थाना परिसर और उत्तम फर्नीचर की व्यवस्था के लिए प्रशंसा की। एसपी सिटी ओमवीर सिंह, एसपी देहात अजय सहदेव समेत जनपद के समस्त सीओ उपस्थित रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet Karan Johar at his residence
Bollywood

कार में चुपके से कहां पहुंचे रणवीर-दीपिका, होने लगीं तरह-तरह की बातें..

12 फरवरी 2018

Kiss day special 5 Bollywood celebrities who kisses in front of public
Bollywood

देखिए बॉलीवुड के 5 चर्चित Kissing सीन, जब एक्टर्स ने दिखाया खुल्लम - खुल्ला प्यार

12 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma film pari new poster and trailer release date
Bollywood

'परी' के नए पोस्टर में डरी हुईं नजर आ रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, इस दिन रिलीज होगा ट्रेलर

12 फरवरी 2018

Six Girls Like Priya Prakash Varrier Who Become Internet Viral Sensation
Weird Stories

प्रिया प्रकाश की तरह ये 5 चेहरे कुछ पलों में हुए मशहूर, आपको देखने चाहिए जरूर

12 फरवरी 2018

actor pran birthday know about his unknown facts
Bollywood

PHOTOS: हीरो से भी ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले प्राण की आखिरी समय में हुई थी ऐसी हालत, चलने को तरस गए थे

12 फरवरी 2018

B'day Special pran helen unknown facts
Bollywood

प्राण ने कुछ ऐसा कर डाला था हेलेन की जान पर आ गई, डायरेक्टर से कर दी थी शिकायत

12 फरवरी 2018

video being viral of mumbai Hawkers who kept vegetables in the gutter
Weird Stories

मुंबई में अगर जान लेंगे सब्जीवालों की ये करतूत तो सब्जी से नफरत हो जाएगी

12 फरवरी 2018

Swara Bhasker accepts that she has undergone cosmetic surgery to look slim
Bollywood

'ओपन लेटर' लिखने वाली स्वरा भास्कर ने कबूला निजी जिंदगी का बड़ा सच, वजन पर भी बोलीं

12 फरवरी 2018

social media reaction internet sensation girl priya prakash varrier
Bollywood

26 सेकेंड में इंटरनेट पर सुपरस्टार बनी ये लड़की, यूजर्स ने दिए ऐसे-ऐसे गजब के कमेंट

12 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Choudhary first reaction on joining politics
Television

अगर इस ऑफर को कबूल लेती तो खत्म हो सकता था सपना चौधरी का डांस करियर, लेकिन...

12 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Bike collided with bike, eight daughter including mother daughter died
Unnao

मां बेटी समेत आठ की मौत

मौरावां थाना क्षेत्र में बैजनाथखेड़ा के निकट हुआ हादसा, 18 घायल जिला अस्पताल में, भाई-बहन समेत तीन हैलट में

13 फरवरी 2018

कृष्ण की भक्ति में डूबे इटली के श्रद्धालु
Muzaffarnagar

कृष्ण की भक्ति में डूबे इटली के श्रद्धालु

13 फरवरी 2018

State agitators should not give home
Udham Singh Nagar

राज्य आंदोलनकारियों को नहीं देना होगा गृह कर

13 फरवरी 2018

Sugarcane bumper yield
Muzaffarnagar

गन्ने की बंपर पैदावार, रिकवरी में मिलों ने बनाया रिकार्ड 

13 फरवरी 2018

अश्वनी की ताजपोशी पर बांटी मिठाईयां
Muzaffarnagar

अश्वनी की ताजपोशी पर बांटी मिठाईयां

13 फरवरी 2018

India will give evidence of Pakistan`s involvement in Sunjwan terrorist attack
Jammu

पाक को सुंजवां हमले के सबूत भी देंगे और जवाब भी: निर्मला सीतारमण

13 फरवरी 2018

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN SAY MASOOD AZHAR WAS MASTERMIND OF SUJWAN ATTACK
Jammu

सुंजवां हमले का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी मसूद, पाकिस्तान ने दी मदद: रक्षामंत्री

12 फरवरी 2018

Fifty thousand rupees fine on shopkeeper giving toffee instead of coins in hazaribagh jharkhand
Jharkhand

खुदरा के बदले टॉफी पकड़ाने पर दुकानदार पर 50 हजार का जुर्माना

12 फरवरी 2018

woman caught DIG foot
Shamli

पति की बरामदगी के िलए पकड़े डीआईजी के पैर

12 फरवरी 2018

हादसों में उजड़े सपने, बिखरे परिवार
Maharajganj

हादसों में उजड़े सपने, बिखरे परिवार

13 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पति के ही 5 दोस्तों ने महिला के साथ किया गैंगरेप

मुजफ्फनगर में एक ऐसी घटना सामने आई है जिसे सुनने के आपका अपनों पर से भरोसा उठ जाएगा। एक महिला के साथ 5 लोगों ने गैंगरेप किया। ताज्जुब की बात तो ये है कि सभी पांच आरोपी महिला के पति के दोस्त हैं।

7 फरवरी 2018

criminal vikas jat dies in polcie encounter in muzaffarnagar uttar pradesh 3:00

मां-बेटे को गोलियों से भूनने वाला बदमाश एनकाउंटर में ढेर

7 फरवरी 2018

PROTEST AGAINST RELEASING OF PADMAWAT IN MEERUT AND SHAMLI 1:54

यूपी के इन दो शहरों में फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ पर ऐसे हुआ ‘बवाल’

25 जनवरी 2018

BHIM SENA WORKER BEATEN BY HINDU SANGATHAN FOR TEARING HINDU GOD PHOTO IN MUZZAFARNAGAR 3:07

VIDEO: यूपी में देवी देवताओं की फोटो फाड़ने वाले युवक का हुआ ये हाल

17 जनवरी 2018

SMUGGLING OF AQUATIC MAMMALS IN HASTINAFUR OF MUZZAFARNAGAR 1:27

हस्तिनापुर में जलीय जंतुओं की तस्करी, डीएम ने दिए कार्रवाई के निर्देश

13 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

3 stusents injured in road accident
Rampur

हादसे में बाइक सवार तीन छात्र घायल

13 फरवरी 2018

know what different religion says about periods
Delhi NCR

सिख धर्म मानता है पीरियड्स को पवित्र, जानें विभिन्न धर्मग्रंथ क्या कहते हैं इस बारे में

13 फरवरी 2018

varanasi police does not accept that without helmet is crime
Varanasi

आंकड़े दे रहे गवाही: बगैर हेलमेट को वाराणसी पुलिस नहीं मानती नियमों का उल्लंघन

13 फरवरी 2018

सरसों
Rewari

सरसों

13 फरवरी 2018

आस फांऊडेशन ने पैदल मार्च निकालकर सरकार को कोसा
Ambala

आस फांऊडेशन ने पैदल मार्च निकालकर सरकार को कोसा

13 फरवरी 2018

सिपाही आत्महत्या मामला : आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं करने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Bhiwani

सिपाही आत्महत्या मामला : आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं करने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

13 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.