शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   women and three month old burnt alive for dowry

रामपुर: महिला और तीन महीने की बच्ची को जिंदा जलाया, जांच में जुटी पुलिस 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 07:25 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
रामपुर से एक दिल दहलाने वाली घटना सामने आई है। हाजीपुर मोहल्ले में एक महिला और उसकी तीन महीने की बच्ची को कथित तौर पर जिंदा जला दिया गया। समचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार महिला के ससुराल वालों ने दहेज की मांग पूरा नहीं करने को लेकर यह बर्बरता की। 
विज्ञापन


एसपी अजय शर्मा ने बताया की मामले में केस दर्ज कर, जांच की जा रही है। सबूतों के आधार पर जांच कर आरोपी को पकड़ने की कोशिश की जा रही है। 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

चंद्रमा की सतह (फाइल फोटो)
Education

चंद्रयान 2: चांद पर कैसे हो रही है रात, अंधेरे से कितनी दूर है विक्रम लैंडर? देखें तस्वीर

18 सितंबर 2019

सोनाक्षी को मिली 46 लाख की स्कॉलरशिप
Kanpur

कानपुर की सोनाक्षी को मिली 46 लाख की स्कॉलरशिप, बोली- अब पढ़ने का सपना होगा पूरा

18 सितंबर 2019

शनि हुए मार्गी
Predictions

शनिदेव ने बदली अपनी चाल, कई राशि वालों के लिए शुभ संकेत

18 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद पर महिला वकीलों का बड़ा खुलासा, अब समझ आया क्यों कहते थे, स्वामी के सामने मत पड़ना

18 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

ग्रेजुएशन के बाद नौकरी ढूंढ़ रही थीं मिया खलीफा, फिर जानें क्यों एडल्ट स्टार बनने का लिया फैसला

18 सितंबर 2019

मिया खलीफा
बीबीसी के एंकर के साथ मिया खलीफा
मिया खलीफा
मिया खलीफा
Bollywood

ग्रेजुएशन के बाद नौकरी ढूंढ़ रही थीं मिया खलीफा, फिर जानें क्यों एडल्ट स्टार बनने का लिया फैसला

18 सितंबर 2019

Mamata banerjee meets Jashodaben
India News

...और कोलकाता में जशोदाबेन को देखते ही दौड़ पड़ीं ममता बनर्जी, उपहार में भेंट की साड़ी

18 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
women three month old burnt alive dowry rampur news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

अमिताभ के ट्वीट पर मचा था बवाल, अब अक्षय कुमार ने भी दिया समर्थन

19 सितंबर 2019

Assembly elections, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance may break in Maharashtra
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव : टूट सकता है महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन

19 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

जरा सी बात पर आलिया ने सरेआम बॉडीगार्ड्स को फटकारा, यूजर बोले- बदतमीजी तो करेंगी ही

19 सितंबर 2019

prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः विकराल यमुना भी खतरे के निशान के पार, सैकड़ों बस्तियों में भरा पानी

19 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी, शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर पर चीन का रुख अचानक हुआ नरम, अमेरिका की भी नहीं मानेगा भारत

19 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दुनिया में दस्तक देने जा रहा है बेहद खतरनाक वायरस, 36 घंटों में हो सकती हैं आठ करोड़ मौत

18 सितंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बने टी-20 अंततराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट के बादशाह, 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा को छोड़ा पीछे

18 सितंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 12 रन बनाकर भी छाए रोहित शर्मा, इस वजह से हो रही है चर्चा

18 सितंबर 2019

पाक विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
World

पीएम मोदी के विमान को अपने वायुक्षेत्र में उड़ने की अनुमति नहीं देगा पाक, भारत ने की निंदा

18 सितंबर 2019

मौनी रॉय
Bollywood

VIDEO: मौनी रॉय की कार पर 11वीं मंजिल से गिरा बड़ा पत्थर, हादसे में बाल-बाल बचीं एक्ट्रेस

18 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

युवती (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

दुष्कर्म के बाद युवती का दिल्ली में कराया धर्म परिवर्तन, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

दिल्ली के एक युवक पर एक युवती ने दुष्कर्म के बाद उसका जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराने का आरोप लगाया है कटघर निवासी इस युवती ने सोमवार को एसएसपी मुरादाबाद  से शिकायत की है।

17 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कार्यक्रम में शामिल मुस्लिम महिलाएं
Moradabad

बदल रहा मुस्लिम महिलाओं का नजरिया, पसंद आ रही मोदी सरकार की नीतियां

18 सितंबर 2019

attempt murder
Moradabad

थाने के सामने तीन भाइयों को उस्तरे और चाकू से हमला

19 सितंबर 2019

encounter
Moradabad

25 हजार का इनामी मुठभेड़ में जख्मी

19 सितंबर 2019

marrage
Moradabad

पहले शादी करवाओ, फिर कराऊंगी इलाज

19 सितंबर 2019

अखिलेश के रामपुर दौरे को लेकर पुलिस लाइन में ब्रीफिंग
Moradabad

रामपुर में कार्यक्रम के लिए प्रशासन ने नहीं दी अनुमति, अखिलेश बोले बदले की भावना से काम कर रही सरकार

13 सितंबर 2019

मनचले की पिटाई करती छात्रा।
Moradabad

अमर उजाला के अभियान 'अपराजिता' से युवती में आई हिम्मत, मनचले की धुनाई कर पुलिस को सौंपा 

16 सितंबर 2019

दूल्हा बनकर पहुंचे जिलाध्यक्ष फिरोज खां
Moradabad

चेकिंग करती रह गयी पुलिस और दूल्हा बनकर रामपुर पहुंच गए सपा नेता

13 सितंबर 2019

भाजपा नेता जयाप्रदा
Moradabad

जयाप्रदा का आजम पर निशाना, बोलीं- जो जैसा बोएगा वैसा ही काटेगा

17 सितंबर 2019

कार्यक्रम में भाग लेते मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
Moradabad

रामपुर में बोले नकवी- गुनाहगार बचेगा नहीं और बेगुनाह को डरने की जरूरत नहीं

17 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

विनेश फोगाट ने विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में जीता मेडल, टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 के लिए हुईं क्वालीफाई

भारत की स्टार महिला पहलवान विनेश फोगाट ने विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में कांस्य पदक अपने नाम किया है। मेडल जीतने के साथ ही विनेश फोगाट ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 के लिए भी क्वालीफाई कर लिया है।

18 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ 4:23

प्रयागराज में गंगा-यमुना ने मचाई तबाही, हजारों परिवार बेघर, बिगड़ते हालात में मांगी गई सेना की मदद

18 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 4:01

ट्रेन बजाती है 11 तरह के हॉर्न, जानिए इन सभी का सटीक मतलब

18 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह 2:21

अमित शाह का राहुल गांधी से सवाल- विकास चाहते हो तो देश हित में मोदी के फैसलों का विरोध क्यों ?

18 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:05

क्या होती है ई-सिगरेट जिस पर सरकार ने लगाया है बैन

18 सितंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Moradabad

दहेज में कार नहीं मिली तो दिया तीन तलाक, पति समेत 11 आरोपियों पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

17 सितंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

आज रामपुर आ रहे अखिलेश यादव से सींगनखेड़ा के गेस्ट हाउस में रुकने का अनुरोध 

13 सितंबर 2019

attempt suicide
Moradabad

छेड़खानी पीड़िता ने एसएसपी कार्यालय में खाया जहर

18 सितंबर 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
Moradabad

370 खत्म होने पर बोले नकवी, याचना नहीं अब रण होगा, संग्राम अब भीषण होगा

16 सितंबर 2019

final report in rape case
Moradabad

दुष्कर्म से कभी इंकार, कभी इकरार, अब एफआर

17 सितंबर 2019

fire in export firm controlled in five hours
Moradabad

आग : एक्सपोर्ट फर्म में लगी आग, पांच घंटे में पाया काबू

17 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited