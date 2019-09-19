रामपुर: महिला और तीन महीने की बच्ची को जिंदा जलाया, जांच में जुटी पुलिस 

Rampur: A woman and three-month old daughter were allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws over demand for dowry in Hajipura mohalla. Ajay Sharma, SP says,"Case registered. Investigation will be done on the basis of circumstantial evidence. Efforts are on to nab the accused."(18/9) pic.twitter.com/PfTMCe8ndf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2019
17 सितंबर 2019