Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Two miscreants arrested after encounter with police in Moradabad

मुरादाबाद: पुलिस के हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, एनकाउंटर में 2 बदमाश गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 05:40 AM IST
crime
crime - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के मुरादाबाद में पुलिस को एक बड़ी सफलता मिली है। मंगलवार देर रात पुलिस ने लूटपाट मामले के 2 आरोपी को एनकाउंटर के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई में दोनों आरोपी घायल हो गए हैं। ये घटना मुरादाबाद के कटघर इलाके में हुई है।
miscreants arrest encounter with police
