Uttar Pradesh   Moradabad   mob beat a man in suspicion of child lifting in moradabad four arrested

यूपी: बच्चा चोरी के शक में फिर भीड़ ने एक की पिटाई की, मामले में चार गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 02:29 AM IST
भीड़ हिंसा
भीड़ हिंसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
प्रदेश में बच्चा चोरी की अफवाह के चलते, भीड़ हिंसा की खबरें लगातार सामने आ रही है। ताजा मामला मुरादाबाद के मझोला क्षेत्र का है। यहां बच्चा उठाने के शक में भीड़ ने एक व्यक्ति की जमकर पिटाई की। मामले में चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
डीएसपी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि हमने स्थानीय निवासियों से अपील की है कि वे ऐसी कोई भी अफवाह सुनते ही पहले पुलिस को सूचित करे। प्रदेश में लगातार भीड़ हिंसा के मामले सामने आ रहे है। सरकार और पुलिस प्रशासन ऐसे मामलों पर लगाम लगानें में बिल्कुल विफल साबित हो रहे है। 
mob lynching suspicion child lifting moradabad four arrested moradabad news moradabad police
12 arrested for child theft
Moradabad

बच्चा चोरः पैकेज समाचार

बच्चा चोरः पैकेज समाचार

31 अगस्त 2019

husband convicted for seven years prisonment
Moradabad

दहेज हत्या में पति को सात साल की कैद

31 अगस्त 2019

roadways driver arrested
Moradabad

रोडवेज बस सीज, चालक गिरफ्तार

31 अगस्त 2019

clinic seal
Moradabad

अपंजीकृत तीन डॉक्टर के क्लीनिक और अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर सील

31 अगस्त 2019

merchant's house robbery
Moradabad

बेखौफ बदमाशः थाने के पास व्यापारी के घर डकैती

31 अगस्त 2019

harmful sonpapdi
Moradabad

पारस के दूध में फैट कम, तो सोनपपड़ी में मिला हानिकारक रंग

31 अगस्त 2019

आजम खां
Moradabad

सपा सांसद आजम खां पर गंभीर धाराओं में चार केस दर्ज, लगा भैंस चोरी का भी आरोप

30 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Moradabad

अमरोहा में पांच, मुरादाबाद में दो और संभल में एक को बच्चा चोर बताकर पीटा

29 अगस्त 2019

linching
Moradabad

मासूम को उठाकर ले जा रहे युवक पर केस, भेजा जेल

30 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Moradabad

एनडीआरएफ इंस्पेक्टर की मां को बच्चा चोर समझकर पीटा

30 अगस्त 2019

