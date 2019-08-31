यूपी: बच्चा चोरी के शक में फिर भीड़ ने एक की पिटाई की, मामले में चार गिरफ्तार

Moradabad: A man was thrashed by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Majhola. Four persons arrested; Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said, "we've asked the locals to immediately contact the police if they hear such rumours" pic.twitter.com/nsCnEYDJdD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 30, 2019
