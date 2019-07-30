शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   FIR registered against Azam Khans son for discrepancy in documents submitted for Passport

अब आजम खान के बेटे के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पासपोर्ट के दस्तावेजों में फर्जीवाड़े का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 01:42 PM IST
अबदुल्लाह आजम खान
अबदुल्लाह आजम खान - फोटो : ANI
सपा सांसद आजम खान पर जमीन हड़पने के दो दर्जन से भी ज्यादा आरोपों के बाद मंगलवार को उनके विधायक बेटे अबदुल्ला आजम खान के खिलाफ भी एफआईआर दर्ज की गई। स्वार टांडा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक अबदुल्लाह खान पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने पासपोर्ट बनाने के लिए जो कागजात जमा किए थे, उनमें आयु प्रमाण के दस्तावेजों में कुछ उलटफेर किए गए थे। 
हाई स्कूल, बीटेक और एमटेक के कागजातों में अबदुल्ला की जन्मतिथि 1 जनवरी, 1993 लिखि हुई है, जबकि पासपोर्ट में उनके जन्म की तारीख 30 सितंबर, 1990 दर्ज है। 

इसी मामले में कोतवाली सिविल लाइन थाने में अबदुल्ला आजम खान के खिलाफ धारा 420, 467, 468, 471 और (12)A1 में केस दर्ज किया गया। मामले की शिकायत पूर्व मंत्री के बेटे आकाश हनी ने की थी।
