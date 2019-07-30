अब आजम खान के बेटे के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पासपोर्ट के दस्तावेजों में फर्जीवाड़े का आरोप

FIR registered against Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, over "discrepancy in age proof documents submitted for passport". (file pic) pic.twitter.com/d3T1bdgByp— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्व सीओ आले हसन के खिलाफ पुलिस ने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। आले हसन के खिलाफ रामपुर में 32 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं और पुलिस उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए लगातार दबिश दे रही है।
30 जुलाई 2019