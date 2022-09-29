Emergency Call Box: मुरादाबाद में लगाए गए इमरजेंसी कॉल बॉक्स, बटन दबाते ही लोगों को मिलेगी तत्काल मदद

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद में लोगों की परेशानियों को देखते हुए नगर निगम द्वारा कई जगहों पर इमरजेंसी कॉल बॉक्स लगाए गए हैं। निगम आयुक्त ने बताया कि इस बॉक्स के जरिए लोग अपनी समस्याओं को सीधे कंट्रोल रूम तक पहुंचा सकेंगे। जहां से उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान किया जाएगा।

Moradabad, UP | Emergency call boxes are being installed across the city. In case, anybody is in some problem, they can press the button & can send the message to control room. Every box is electronically identified & there are cameras too: Sanjay Chauhan, Municipal Commissioner pic.twitter.com/gNNdiQZCio