ED Case filed against Azam Khan case related to money laundering

आजम खान के खिलाफ ईडी ने दर्ज किया केस, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग से जुड़ा है मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रामपुर Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 08:12 PM IST
पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री मोहम्मद आजम खान
पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री मोहम्मद आजम खान
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता और रामपुर के सांसद आजम खान के खिलाफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में केस दर्ज किया है। यही नहीं इस मामले में आजम खान के अलावा अन्य लोगों के नाम भी शामिल किए गए हैं। 
गौरतलब हो इससे पहले रामपुर स्थित जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी में छापा पडा था जहां सैंकड़ों चोरी की किताबें बरामद हुई थी। चोरी की यह किताबें करीब 100 से 150 साल पुरानी बताई गई। पुलिस ने इस मामले में जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी के चार कर्मचारियों को हिरासत में लिया था। ये किताबें मदरसा आलिया से चोरी हुई थीं।

मदरसा आलिया की ओर से कई किताबों और पांडुलिपियों की चोरी की शिकायत मिली थी। इसी शिकायत के आधार पर मोहम्मद अली जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी की लाइब्रेरी की जांच की गई थी। वहीं आजम खान के खिलाफ जमीन कब्जाने के मामले में पहले से ही अजीमनगर थाने में जमीन हड़पने को लेकर कुल 27 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं।
azam khan ed money laundering enforcement directorate samajwadi party
