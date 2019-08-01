आजम खान के खिलाफ ईडी ने दर्ज किया केस, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग से जुड़ा है मामला

Enforcement Directorate has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Rampur, Azam Khan. Case has been registered under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, (PMLA). (file pic) pic.twitter.com/d1wklVmApO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2019
सांसद आजम खान के बेटे और स्वार टांडा से विधायक अब्दुल्ला आजम खान को पुलिस हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। अब्दुल्ला आजम को बुधवार दोपहर को जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी से सीओ सिटी ने हिरासत में लिया।
31 जुलाई 2019