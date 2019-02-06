शहर चुनें

रेलवे क्रासिंग पर लगा जाम, कई ट्रेनें फंसीं

Moradabad Bureauमुरादाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 02:14 AM IST
मुरादाबाद।
मुरादाबाद रेल मंडल में मंगलवार को दो अलग-अलग रेलवे क्रासिंग पर जाम लग गया। जिसकी वजह से फाटक बंद नहीं हो पाया तो ट्रेनों को जहां-तहां रोक दिया गया। मंडल के संडीला यार्ड के पास गेट संख्या 247 बी है। मंगलवार को इस फाटक पर जाम लग गया। यहां बीच ट्रैक पर वाहन फंस गए। जिसकी वजह से फाटक बंद नहीं हो पाया। गेट मैन ने इसकी जानकारी रेलवे कंट्रोल रूम और स्टेशन मास्टर को देकर ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद करा दिया। सूचना मिलने पर आरपीएफ के जवान मौके पर पहुंचे और फाटक से वाहनों को रेलवे क्रासिंग से हटाकर फाटक बंद कराया। इसके बाद ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू हो पाया। इस दौरान सिंगरौली से बरेली जा रही त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस तीस मिनट रुकी रही। इसके अलावा रोजा और शाहजहांपुर के बीच गेट संख्या 318 ए पर भी जाम लग गया। यहां फाटक बंद न होने की वजह से ट्रेनों को जहां तहां रोक दिया गया। चंडीगढ़ से पाटलिपुत्र जा रही सुपर फास्ट और फिरोजपुर से धनबाद जा रही गंगा सतलुज एक्सप्रेस बीच में ही रोक दी गई गई। ट्रैक से वाहन हटवाने के बाद फाटक बंद किया गया। इसके बाद ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू किया गया।

