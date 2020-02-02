शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Meerut   youth sent to jail

तमंचे व कारतूस सहित युवक गिरफ्तार, जेल भेजा

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 02:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
तमंचा कारतूस सहित युवक गिरफ्तार, जेल भेजा
दौराला। दौराला चौराहे पर शुक्रवार देर रात पुलिस ने युवक को तमंचे व कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। सीओ दौराला जितेंद्र सरगम, एसआई इंद्रजीत सिंह शुक्रवार देर रात एनएच 58 पर गश्त कर रहे थे। दौराला चौराहे पर एक संदिग्ध युवक घूमता मिला। पुलिस को देखकर युवक भागने लगा, जिस पर पुलिस ने उसे पीछा कर पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने युवक के पास से तमंचा व कारतूस बरामद किया। पकड़े गए युवक ने नाम दौराला निवासी प्रशांत बताया है। थाना पुलिस ने युवक को जेल भेज दिया गया है।
youth sent to jail
