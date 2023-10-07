Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   West UP News Live: Meerut listed most polluted among 223 cities in India, City welcomes Annu Rani

West UP News Live: देश के 223 शहरों में मेरठ सबसे प्रदूषित, अन्नू रानी के स्वागत के लिए शहर तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Sat, 07 Oct 2023 09:55 AM IST
सार

देश भर के 233 शहरों में मेरठ सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों की श्रेणी में शामिल हुआ है। वहीं एशियन गेम्स में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाला अन्नू रानी आज अपने गांव बहादरपुर पहुंचेंगी। उनके स्वागत के लिए शहरवाशी जोर शोर से तैयारी में जुटे हैं।

West UP News Live: Meerut listed most polluted among 223 cities in India, City welcomes Annu Rani
मेरठ में प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
Follow Us

देश के 223 शहरों की सूची में शुक्रवार को मेरठ सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों में नंबर एक पर रहा। यहां का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) 262 दर्ज किया गया। दूसरे नंबर पर मुजफ्फरनगर और तीसरे पर शामली रहा। अभी आने वाले दिनों में एक्यूआई और भी बढ़ेगा।

आज बहादरपुर पहुंचेंगी अन्नू रानी
एशियन गेम्स में स्वर्ण पदक विजेता जेवलिन थ्रोवर खिलाड़ी अन्नु रानी का का गांव वापसी पर आज को जोरदार स्वागत होगा। उनके स्वागत की ग्रामीणों ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। गांव का नाम रोशन करने पर क्षेत्र के लोग अन्नु रानी का स्वागत करने के लिए बेताब हैं। 

चीन के हांगझोऊ में चल रहे एशियाई खेलों में भारत का नेतृत्व करते हुए बहादरपुर गांव निवासी किसान अमरपाल की बेटी अन्नु रानी ने स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा किया है। इसके बाद से परिजन, ग्रामीण व आसपास के लोग बेटी अन्नु रानी के स्वागत के इंतजार में पलकें बिछाए हुए हैं। आज अन्नु रानी अपनी मातृभूमि लौटेंगी।

गुर्जर समाज के लोग जंतर मंतर पर कल करेंगे प्रदर्शन
मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर में गुर्जर समाज के लोगों पर लाठीचार्ज की मेरठ समेत पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी उबाल है। इस मामले में आठ अक्तूबर रविवार को जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन है, जिसमें पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों से दिल्ली कूच करने की तैयारी है। इसके अलावा 12 अक्तूबर को जेल भरो आंदोलन की भी तैयारी है।

सपा विधायक अतुल प्रधान ने बताया कि पश्चिमी यूपी के तमाम जिलों से दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। सुबह 10 से एक बजे तक जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करेंगे। गुर्जर, मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर बड़े आंदोलन की तैयारी में हैं। सैकड़ों गाड़ियों से दिल्ली पहुचेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश में षडयंत्र के तहत एनएसए लगाया जा जा रहा है, गलत तरीके से गुर्जरों को फंसाया जा रहा है। जनता सब देख रही है, गुर्जरों का उत्पीड़न और पैसे की वसूली के जा रही है। 12 अक्तूबर को जेल भरो आंदोलन भी करने को तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

गुर्जर समाज की मांग है कि गुर्जर समाज पर अत्याचार तुरंत बंद किया जाए। ग्वालियर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा घटना से पूर्व और घटना के बाद दर्ज सभी मुकदमों को वापस लिया जाए और गुर्जर सम्राट मिहिर भोज की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया जाए। दोषी अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाए।
 

लापता बच्ची का सुराग नहीं मिला, परिजन परेशान
कंकरखेड़ा के सुंदर नगर में बिहार प्रांत निवासी सलीम अपने परिवार के साथ रहता है। सलीम मजदूरी करता है। गत सप्ताह शुक्रवार दोपहर छह वर्षीय बेटी सबीना घर के बाहर खेल रही थी। जहां से वह अचानक लापता हो गई। थाने पहुंचकर बच्ची की गुमशुदगी की सूचना दी थी। अभी तक पुलिस बालिका का सुराग नहीं लगा पाई है। पीड़ित परिजन शनिवार को उच्च अधिकारियों से न्याय की गुहार लगाएंगे। सीओ दौराला अभिषेक पटेल कहना है कि बच्ची की तलाश के लिए एक टीम लगातार काम कर रही है। जल्द बच्ची को बरामद कर लिया जाएगा।

सनातन धर्म को अपमानित करने वाले जाएं पाकिस्तान : शारदा
कंकरखेड़ा में भाजपा नेता विनीत शारदा अग्रवाल सनातन धर्म को अपमानित करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ जमकर बरसे। उन्होंने ऐसे लोगों को पाकिस्तान जाने की सलाह दी। कंकरखेड़ा के आंबेडकर रोड स्थित द पार्टी पैलेस में शुक्रवार को व्यापारी गोष्ठी हुई। मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा व्यापार प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश संयोजक विनीत शारदा अग्रवाल रहे। उन्होंने सनातन धर्म का अपमान करने वालों पर जमकर निशाना साधा। कहा,भगवान राम व सनातन धर्म का अपमान करने वाले पाकिस्तान जा सकते हैं। उनके लिए भारत में कोई जगह नहीं है। सनातन धर्म का अपमान बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत विश्व गुरु बनने की ओर अग्रसर है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

app Star

ऐड-लाइट अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला
एप डाउनलोड करें

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
X
View All Jobs
Jobs

सभी नौकरियों के बारे में जानने के लिए अभी डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला ऐप

Download App Now

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed

Reactions (0)

अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं

अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करें