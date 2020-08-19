शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Weather Update: Fast rain is continue at last night in Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh

यूपी: झमाझम बारिश... जलभराव से आफत, घरों में भरा पानी, लोगों का बुरा हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 03:05 PM IST
कॉलोनियों में जलभराव
1 of 5
कॉलोनियों में जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बिजनौर शहर में मंगलवार रात से ही लगातार बारिश हो रही है। तेज बारिश होने से शहर में जगह-जगह जलभराव हुआ है। वहीं घरों में पानी घुसने से लोगों का जनजीवन पूरी तरह अस्तव्यस्त हो गया है। आगे तस्वीरों में देखिए शहर का हाल-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
meerut latest news weather in meerut weather update heavy rain bijnor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कार्रवाई करती पुलिस
Meerut

क्या पुलिस को है बड़ी वारदात का इंतजार? सामने आई लापरवाही, फिर क्यों नहीं हो रही कार्रवाई

19 अगस्त 2020

पैलेरस ओफैली मार्गेट।
Gorakhpur

फ्रांसीसी दंपती की बेटी को हुआ डेंगू, डॉक्टर बोले- 'अब पहले से ठीक है'

19 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020
Gorakhpur

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 22 अगस्त को घरों में विराजेंगे गणपति, सारे संकटों का होगा नाश

19 अगस्त 2020

घर में बागवानी।
Gorakhpur

डॉक्टर ने की है प्राणवायु देने वालों से दोस्ती, इस दपंती ने बेटे के शौक को बनाया जिंदगी का हिस्सा

19 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
Puja

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
गोरखपुर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Flood: खतरे के निशान से 78 सेमी ऊपर बढ़ रही है घाघरा नदी, कटान का खतरा बरकरार

19 अगस्त 2020

बाढ़ से 83 गांवों के बिगड़ रहे हालात
Farrukhabad

यूपी: घरों में भरा पानी, आफत में जिंदगानी, बाढ़ से 83 गांवों के बिगड़ रहे हालात, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रानी रामपाल
Chandigarh

काफी रोचक है छोटे से शहर से निकलकर 'खेल रत्न' बनने की रानी रामपाल की कहानी, पढ़ें इंटरव्यू

19 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू कांड
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: विकास दुबे ने गांव की प्रधानी का काम धीरू पंडित को ही सौंप रखा था, अब हुआ ये खुलासा

19 अगस्त 2020

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
Sadak 2 trailer

Sadak 2 Trailer: संजय दत्त की डबडबाई आंखें, कैलाश की यात्रा और मुसाफिर बनकर निकली फेक गुरु की कहानी
विज्ञापन
विश्व फोटोग्राफी दिवस
Lucknow

World Photography Day: निर्णायक मंडल ने इन तस्वीरों को भी सराहा, देखिए कुछ शानदार क्लिक

19 अगस्त 2020

बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: बिकरू कांड के एक और आरोपी का सरेंडर, एक लाख का इनाम था, वकील की ड्रेस में पहुंचा कोर्ट

19 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
Puja

घर बैठें कराएं गणपति जी का पूजन, होंगी समस्त मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण
kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: आरोपी दरोगा की जमानत अर्जी खारिज, जेल से वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से हुई पेशी

19 अगस्त 2020

बाग में फंदे पर लटकते मिले प्रेमी युगल के शव
Hardoi

प्रेमी-युगल को लगा मुकम्मल न होगी मोहब्बत इसलिए चुनी मौत, मां के आंचल को बनाया फंदा, पुलिस को मिले दो मोबाइल

19 अगस्त 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, संजीत का शव मिला नहीं, अब चीता की गिरफ्तारी अहम

19 अगस्त 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड: फिरौती वाले फोन पर संशय, नाले में सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

19 अगस्त 2020

धीरू पंडित व विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: धीरू पंडित अपने चहेतों को ही योजनाओं में देता था काम, विकास दुबे तक पहुंचाता था ये जानकारी

19 अगस्त 2020

World Photography Day 2020: Uttarakhand Photographers Capture Beautiful Photos
Dehradun

World Photography Day 2020: खूबसूरत लम्हों को संजोए ये तस्वीरें आपका मन भी मोह लेंगी, देखिए...

19 अगस्त 2020

rain in delhi
Delhi NCR

यह बिहार की बाढ़ नहीं दिल्ली एनसीआर की सड़कें हैं, बारिश के बाद कुछ ऐसा है राजधानी का हाल, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अगस्त 2020

विनेश फौगाट
Chandigarh

इंटरव्यूः डॉक्टर ने कह दिया था छोड़ दो कुश्ती, रोचक है विनेश फौगाट के 'खेल रत्न' बनने की कहानी

19 अगस्त 2020

ustad bismillah khan
Varanasi

उस्ताद बिस्मिल्लाह खां ने इस कमरे के लिए ठुकराई थी अमरीकी नागरिकता, राष्ट्रपति ने दिया प्रस्ताव, आज वहां चला हथौड़ा

19 अगस्त 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: Disaster in Pithoragarh Bangapani, Photos
Dehradun

Weather Today: उत्तराखंड के आपदाग्रस्त बंगापानी में बारिश ने फिर मचाई तबाही, हालात देख सहमे लोग, तस्वीरें...

19 अगस्त 2020

dhruv kidnapping case
Moradabad

फेसबुक वाली निशा के चक्कर में पड़े मां-बाप, बेटे का कर लिया अपहरण, पूरा मामला जानकर पुलिस भी हैरान

19 अगस्त 2020

राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न पुरस्कार 2020
Bhiwani

ओलंपिक में खाई चोट, फिर गोल्ड जीत रचा इतिहास, अब मिलेगा खेल रत्न, जानिए कौन हैं विनेश फोगाट

19 अगस्त 2020

कॉलोनियों में जलभराव
कॉलोनियों में जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो फीट तक पानी भरा हुआ है
दो फीट तक पानी भरा हुआ है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वाहनों को निकलने में दिक्कत
वाहनों को निकलने में दिक्कत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर जलभराव
सड़कों पर जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर जलभराव
सड़कों पर जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited