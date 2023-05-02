Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   UP: police in Meerut range challan of 50 thousand people of four districts for breach of peac

UP: मेरठ रेंज में पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, चार जिलों के 50 हजार लोगों का शांतिभंग में चालान

विनीत तोमर, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Tue, 02 May 2023 10:25 AM IST
सार

मेरठ रेंज पुलिस ने अब तक की सबसी बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए ऐसे लोगों के चालान किए हैं जो किसी न किसी माध्यम से अपने-अपने थाना क्षेत्र में शांतिभंग कर रहे थे। पढ़ें ये रिपोर्ट।

मेरठ पुलिस। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

निकाय चुनाव से पहले मेरठ रेंज पुलिस ने अब तक सबसे बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। मेरठ, बागपत, बुलंदशहर और हापुड़ जिले में करीब 50 हजार लोगों का शांति भंग में चालान किया गया है। इनमें बुलंदशहर जिले के सबसे अधिक 24097 लोग शामिल हैं।



इसके बाद मेरठ में 11570, बागपत में 9073 और हापुड़ के 3049 लोग हैं। ये ऐसे लोग हैं जो किसी न किसी माध्यम से अपने-अपने थाना क्षेत्र में शांतिभंग कर रहे थे। इस कार्रवाई के बाद भले ही वह जमानत पर बाहर आए, लेकिन वे हर समय पुलिस के निशाने पर रहेंगे।


यदि उनके एरिया में कोई भी घटना होती है तो सबसे पहले उन लोगों पर भी शिकंजा कसा जाएगा। निकाय चुनाव से ऐनवक्त पहले हुई यह कार्रवाई उन असामाजिक तत्वों के लिए भी सबक है जो माहौल खराब करने में  सबसे आगे रहते हैं।

अवैध हथियार : 
मेरठ    बुलंदशहर    बागपत    हापुड़
73    147    43    35
अवैध शराब : 
1433    2445    478    372
नोट : शराब लीटर में है। 

गुंडा अधिनियम : 
135    96    136    178
गैंगस्टर : 
20    15    37    8
अवैध हथियार फैक्टरी : 
4    2    2    0

मोस्टवांटेड पर शिकंजे के लिए बनाई अलग टीमें 
रेंज पुलिस के निशाने पर अब इन जिलों में फरार चल रहे मोस्टवांटेड है। मेरठ में 70, बागपत में 45, बुलंदशहर में 32 और हापुड़ जिले में 14 मोस्ट वांटेड फरार चल रहे हैं। 

निकाय चुनाव को देखते हुए यह कार्रवाई की गई है। सभी जिलों के एसपी को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि चुनाव को हर हाल में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न कराया जाए। अपराधियों को सलाखों के पीछे भेजा जाए। आम जनता से भी अपील है कि यदि उनके आसपास कोई असामाजिक तत्व माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश करता है या फिर अवैध धंधा कर रहा है तो इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दें ताकि उस पर शिकंजा कसा जा सके। - नचिकेता झा, आईजी मेरठ रेंज 
