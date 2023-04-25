Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   UP Board 12th Result 2023 Updates: Class 12th student Rajeev shares his success secret with Amar Ujala

UP Board 12th Result: टॉप टेन सूची में राजीव, अमर उजाला से साझा किया सफलता का राज, बनना चाहते हैं IAS

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Tue, 25 Apr 2023 04:16 PM IST
सार

UP Board 12th Result : 12वीं में टॉप टेन सूची में शामिल राजीव ने अपनी सफलता का राज अमर उजाला के साथ साझा किया है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि वह आईएएस अधिकारी बनना चाहते हैं।

UP Board 12th Result 2023 Updates: Class 12th student Rajeev shares his success secret with Amar Ujala
राजीव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

निरंतर पढ़ाई, सेल्फ स्टडी और यूट्यूब पर टॉपिक संबंधी वीडियो देखकर प्रत्येक सब्जेक्ट पर पकड़ बनाई। ज्यादा से ज्यादा खुद के बनाये नोट्स का रिवीजन करके 12वीं कक्षा में यह मुकाम हासिल किया है। यह कहना है मेरठ जिले के बारहवीं कक्षा के टॉपर राजीव का।



मवाना रोड मसूरी गांव निवासी विजय सिंह के पुत्र राजीव ने जनता इंटर कॉलेज बना के बारहवीं कक्षा के छात्र के रूप में जिला टॉप किया है। बहन-भाई में सबसे बड़े राजीव के मुताबिक, उन्होंने 2021 में दसवी कक्षा में 86 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त किए थे। 12वीं कक्षा में उन्होंने पीसीएम लिया और रेगुलर स्कूल की क्लास की। 

राजीव के मुताबिक, उन्होंने 11वीं 12वीं में किसी भी विषय का ट्यूशन नहीं लगाया। उन्होंने यूट्यूब पर विषयवार वीडियो की मदद से प्रत्येक विषय पर पकड़ बनाई। खुद के नोट्स तैयार किए। 

राजीव के अनुसार, उन्होंने स्कूल के बाद से पांच से छह घंटे घर पर नियमित पढ़ाई को दिए। बताया कि अपने नोट्स लगातार रिवाइज किए और गणित के सवालों को हल करने की आदत बना ली। इन सभी के परिणाम से उन्होंने जिले में पहला स्थान पाया है।

यूपीएससी की तैयारी करेंगे
राजीव के मुताबिक, वह दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय से ग्रेजुएशन के साथ-साथ प्रशासनिक सेवा की तैयारी करेंगे। उनका लक्ष्य आईएएस अधिकारी बनना है।

स्कूल का रहा पूरा सहयोग
राजीव बताते हैं कि उनकी पढ़ाई में जनता इंटर कॉलेज बना के सभी शिक्षकों व प्रधानाचार्य का पूरा सहयोग रहा है। पढ़ाई में समस्या होने पर उन्होंने शिक्षकों से भी मदद ली है।
