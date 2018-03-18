शहर चुनें

मथुरा के पास यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसे में दिल्ली एम्स के तीन डॉक्टरों की मौत, 4 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 08:52 AM IST
Three doctors from AIIMS Delhi killed in an accident on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura
यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर बीती रात एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। दिल्ली से आगरा की तरफ जा रही इनोवा कार माइल स्टोन 88 पर कोतवाली सुरीर क्षेत्र में आगे चल आयशर केंटर से टकरा गई जिसमें सवार सात में से तीन की मौके पर ही मौत हो और चार घायल हो गए। ये सभी दिल्ली के एम्स अस्पताल के डॉक्टर बताये जा रहे हैं।
देर रात करीब 2.30 बजे कोतवाली सुरीर के यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के माइल स्टोन 88 पर कैंटर में पीछे से इनोवा ने टक्कर मार दी। इसमें सवार एम्स के तीन डॉक्टरों महाराष्ट्र के हर्षद (35), चंडीगढ़ के यशप्रीत (26) और हरियाणा की हेमबाला (25) की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

घायलों में एमपी के जितेंद्र, बिहार के महेश और अभिनव और त्रिपुरा की केफमिन हैं। यह सभी डॉक्टर नोएडा से आगरा बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए जा रहे थे। सुरीर के समीप हादसे का शिकार हो गए। सुरीर पुलिस और एक्सप्रेस-वे कर्मियों ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है और घायलों को मथुरा के भास्कर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

