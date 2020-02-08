शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Meerut

चोरों ने फोटोग्राफरों की तीन दुकानों को बनाया निशाना

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 02:18 AM IST
चोरों ने फोटोग्राफरों की तीन दुकानों को बनाया निशाना
बहसूमा। चोरों ने रामराज व बहसूमा में फोटोग्राफरों की तीन दुकानों को अपना निशाना बनाया। चोर दुकान से कैमरा, प्रिंटर व लैपटाप आदि सामान चोरी कर ले गए। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना कर जल्द खुलासा करने का आश्वासन दिया है। कस्बा निवासी आकाश ने बताया कि उसकी दुकान से चोर प्रिंटर, कैमरे की लाइट बाउंसर व दस हजार की नकदी चोरी कर ले गए। बाद में प्रिंटर गैस गोदाम के पास से पड़ा मिला। वहीं रामराज के मोहल्ला ढलान वाली बस्ती निवासी सरदार जीवन ने बताया कि उसकी दुकान हस्तिनापुर रोड जीवा के नाम से फोटोग्राफी की दुकान है उसकी दुकान से चोर लैपटॉप, कैमरा, बैटरी व इनर्वटर चोरी कर ले गए। वहीं रामराज के मंदिर वाली गली से चौहान फोटोग्राफर की दुकान से बैग चोरी कर ले गए। पीडितों ने थाने में तहरीर दी है। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया है। थानाध्यक्ष शिवदत्त का कहना है कि चोरी के खुलासे के लिए आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाली जा रही है। शीघ्र ही चोरी का खुलासा किया जाएगा।
Thieves targeted three shops of photographers
