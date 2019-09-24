शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Meerut   the inspection of phc ar done by cmo

सीएमओ ने पीएचसी का किया निरीक्षण

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 02:03 AM IST
सीएमओ ने पीएचसी का किया निरीक्षण
सरधना। सलावा गांव स्थित पीएचसी साफ सफाई के अभाव में खुद बीमार है। ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर सोमवार को सीएमओ ने पीएचसी का निरीक्षण किया। पीएचसी पर तैनात कर्मचारियों को व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिये आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।
सलावा के ग्रामीणों की शिकायत पर सीएमओ डॉ. राजकुमार पीएचसी का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे। जहां ग्रामीणों की शिकायत सही मिली। अस्पताल परिसर चारों ओर झाड़ फूंस उगी, परिसर में गंदगी फैली मिली। सीएमओ ने नाराजगी जताते हुए स्टाफ को जमकर फटकार लगाई। तुरंत सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करें की बात कही। मोनू आदि ने बताया कि अस्पताल में पर्याप्त स्टाफ नहीं है। दवाई भी पूरी नहीं मिलती है। जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सीएमओ ने कहा कि जल्द अस्पताल की कायाकल्प की जाएगी।
inspection of phc by cmo
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

