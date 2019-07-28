शहर चुनें

shivbhakt from Bulandshahr paying tribute to martyrs with 401 feet long tiranga kawad

401 फुट लंबा तिरंगा और 72 जवान, अनोखी कांवड़ से शहीदों को दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि, देखें क्यों है खास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 01:37 PM IST
401 फुट लंबी तिरंगा कांवड़
1 of 5
401 फुट लंबी तिरंगा कांवड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांवड़ यात्रा के दौरान जहां पूरा मेरठ शहर केसरिया रंग से सराबोर हो चुका है। वहीं हाईवे से गुजरने वाली अनोखी कांवड़ भी आकषर्ण का केंद्र बन रही हैं। हर कोई इन खास और आकर्षक कांवड़ों को अपने कैमरे में कैद कर लेना चाहता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
tiranga kawad martyrs tribute to soldiers
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

बहराइच में सरयू पार कर जा रहे थे धान रोपाई के लिए, नदी की धार में पलट गई नाव, चार की मौत, कई लापता

बहराइच के एक गांव में सरयू नदी पार कर धान की रोपाई करने जा रहे ग्रामीणों से भरी नाव नदी में पलट गई। हादसे में अब तक चार के शव बरामद हुए हैं।

28 जुलाई 2019

हिमालय 1:19

हिमालयन कॉन्क्लेव: 11 हिमालयी राज्य मिलकर करेंगे पर्यावरण संरक्षण पर मंथन, वित्तमंत्री भी पहुंचीं

28 जुलाई 2019

गरुड़ कमांडोज 3:30

जब गुजरात के गांधीनगर एयरपोर्ट पर हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरे गरुड़ कमांडोज, की ये अहम कार्रवाई

28 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

सैलून के बाहर स्पॉट हुईं डेजी शाह, जाते जाते कहा, फिर आ गए

28 जुलाई 2019

विजय माल्या 1:16

निजी संपत्ति के जब्त होने से घबराया माल्या, अर्जी लेकर पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

28 जुलाई 2019

