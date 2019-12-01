शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   several workers Scorched in fire in a firecracker factory in saharanpur

भीषण हादसा: रोज की तरह पटाखा फैक्टरी में काम कर रहे थे मजदूर, अचानक होने लगे धमाके, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 03:31 PM IST
फैक्टरी में लगी आग
1 of 6
फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के सहारनपुर में रविवार दोपहर एक पटाखा फैक्टरी में भीषण आग लगने से तकरीबन आधा दर्जन मजदूर बुरी तरह झुलस गए। वहीं दो की हालत गंभीर बताई गई है। फिलहाल फायर ब्रिगेड मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रही है। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें कितना भयानक था यह हादसा -
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
workers scorched scorched in fire fire in a firecracker factory accident news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कांग्रेसियों ने कैंडल जलाकर प्रदर्शन किया  
Etawah

#KabTakNirbhaya: तेलांगना कांड पर लोगों में उबाल, आरोपियों को सबसे जघन्य सजा देने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2019

एडमिरल सुशील कुमार के पार्थिव शरीर को श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे परिजन
Delhi NCR

नम आंखों से पूर्व नौसेना प्रमुख को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, तीनों सेनाओं के अधिकारी हुए शामिल

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

बीएसएफ स्थापना दिवस विशेष: देश की सरहद पर मुस्तैदी से तैनात वीर सपूत, जानिए जवानों से जुड़ी 10 बातें

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

यौन संबंध हो या सिरिंज का इस्तेमाल...इन बातों का रखें ध्यान, वरना हो सकता है एड्स

1 दिसंबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
मीरा एरडा
Delhi NCR

फार्मूला-3 रेसिंग करने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बनी मीरा एरडा, जम्मू की हुनैरा ने भी मारी बाजी

1 दिसंबर 2019

हथियारों का जखीरा
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंक की फैक्ट्री का बड़ा खुलासा, बरामद हथियार और गोलियों की संख्या हैरान कर देगी

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

fire
Meerut

तस्वीरें: अचानक आग का दरिया बना नाला, उठने लगीं ऊंची लपटें, फिर खुली काले तेल की पोल

1 दिसंबर 2019

Third Military Literature Festival starts In Chandigarh
Chandigarh

मिलिट्री फेस्टः भारतीय जांबाजों के हैरतअंगेज करतब, तस्वीरों में देखें रोमांचकारी पल

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बाइक और फॉर्मूला-2 रेसिंग
Delhi NCR

एक्स-1 कार और सुपरबाइकों की रफ्तार ने बढ़ाया रोमांच, तस्वीरें में देखें चालकों का टशन

1 दिसंबर 2019

पुराने पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रखा विसरा
Agra

'कैद' में 2000 मौतों का राज: एसएसपी ने मांगा रिकॉर्ड, तत्काल होगा विसरा परीक्षण

1 दिसंबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Vice president of India Venkaiah naidu decline in growth rate is instantaneous
Dehradun

विकास दर में गिरावट तात्कालिक, लेकिन दूरगामी परिणाम अच्छे होंगे:  वैंकेया नायडू 

1 दिसंबर 2019

Wild elephant attacked on bus killed one passenger
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः जंगली हाथी ने यात्रियों से भरी बस पर किया हमला, यात्री को पटक कर मारा, तस्वीरें

1 दिसंबर 2019

बेटी की लाश लेकर डीएम ऑफिस पहुंचा पिता
Agra

दबंगों ने श्मशान में दफनाने से रोका तो बेटी की लाश लेकर जिलाधिकारी कार्यालय पहुंचा पिता

1 दिसंबर 2019

विरोध प्रदर्शन करते छात्र-छात्राएं
Agra

#KabTakNirbhaya: हैदराबाद कांड पर लोगों में उबाल, दरिंदों को फांसी पर लटकाने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2019

ऑपरेशन फौलाद के दौरान की तस्वीर।
Chandigarh

पाक को दहला देने वाला ऑपरेशन, भारतीय सेना ने छीन लिया था 'राजा-रानी', पढ़ें गौरवगाथा

1 दिसंबर 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
Sonebhadra

सोनभद्र: ट्रक की टक्कर से स्कार्पियो चकनाचूर, कार में सवार ब्लॉक प्रमुख समेत सभी पांच लोगों की मौत

1 दिसंबर 2019

अनु दुबे को मिला निर्भया का साथ
Delhi NCR

#KabTakNirbhaya: रोते हुए बोलीं अनु दुबे, 'आज वह जली है, कल मैं जलूंगी पर मैं लड़ूंगी...'

1 दिसंबर 2019

इसी जगह पर हुई फायरिंग।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़: तालाब के विवाद में बरसाईं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, पांच मजदूर हुए घायल

1 दिसंबर 2019

अनु को लेकर जातीं
Delhi NCR

#KabTakNirbhaya: अनु के समर्थन में निर्भया की मां बोलीं-'लड़की से मारपीट करने की क्या जरूरत थी'

1 दिसंबर 2019

लद्दाख
Jammu

लेह-कारगिल में खून जमा देने वाली ठंड, पारा माइनस में पहुंचा, जम्मू-कश्मीर का कुछ ऐसा है हाल

1 दिसंबर 2019

सीएसजेएमयू पूर्व छात्र सम्मेलन
Kanpur

सीएसजेएमयू पूर्व छात्र सम्मेलन: राष्ट्रपति ने दिए एक लाख 11 हजार रुपए, पूर्व छात्रों से मांगा योगदान

30 नवंबर 2019

amitabh bachchan again wrote about his retirement in his official blog at manali himachal
Himachal Pradesh

बिग बी का ब्लॉग: लिखा- जंगल के बीच रिटायरमेंट की शुरुआती कॉल

30 नवंबर 2019

फैक्टरी में लगी आग
फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी आग
फैक्टरी में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगे में झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
आगे में झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगे में झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
आगे में झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्लास्ट के बाद गिरी दीवार
ब्लास्ट के बाद गिरी दीवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद दमकल वाहन
मौके पर मौजूद दमकल वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड गिरवी रख बिक रहा प्याज

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड के बदले प्याज मिल रहा है। प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर सपा का ये अनोखा विरोध प्रदर्शन है। देखिए पूरी खबर

1 दिसंबर 2019

Congress leader Nana Patole elected as Speaker of maharashtra assembly 1:35

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

रानू मंडल की बेटी को इस बात का लग रहा है बुरा

1 दिसंबर 2019

many rule change from 1st December in neft rule lic rule mobile data plan 2:12

1 दिसंबर से हो रहे हैं ये अहम बदलाव, होगा आपकी जिंदगी पर असर

1 दिसंबर 2019

how to do gaumukh asana,vajrasana and balasana in Spondylitis pain 13:06

जब सताए स्पॉन्डिलाइटिस का दर्द, इन योगासनों को करने से मिलेगा जल्द आराम

1 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited