भीषण हादसा: रोज की तरह पटाखा फैक्टरी में काम कर रहे थे मजदूर, अचानक होने लगे धमाके, मचा हड़कंप

{"_id":"5de38a578ebc3e54dc1a0115","slug":"several-workers-scorched-in-fire-in-a-firecracker-factory-in-saharanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u091f\u093e\u0916\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फैक्टरी में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फैक्टरी में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगे में झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगे में झुलसे लोगों को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्लास्ट के बाद गिरी दीवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद दमकल वाहन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला