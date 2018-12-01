बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c02401ebdec22419e1f4726","slug":"police-from-all-districts-afraid-to-step-in-this-village-of-meerut-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u094b\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी: गोतस्करों के इस गांव में कदम रखने से डरती है हर जगह की पुलिस, जानें आखिर क्या है वजह
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 01:32 PM IST
यूपी के मेरठ से सटे सरधना में एक ऐसा गांव है जहां हर दिल्ली, हरियाणा, और यूपी सहित कई प्रदेशों की पुलिस कदम रखने से डरती है। यहां अपराधियों की तलाश में दबिश देने के लिए जाना पुलिसवालों को भारी पड़ता है। शुक्रवार को भी दिल्ली पुलिस की टीम जब गोतस्करी के आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए दबिश डाली तो जवानों को जान बचानी मुश्किल हो गई। यही नहीं दो पुलिसकर्मियों सहित चार लोगों को गांव वालों ने बंधक बना लिया। भारी फोर्स के पहुंचने के बाद उन्हें छुड़ाया गया। आगे जानें आखिर क्यों पुलिस को इस गांव में जाने से लगता है डर:-
