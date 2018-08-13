शहर चुनें

PM Modi and CM removed Board of the name of Yogi, Bhim Army wrote, resentment

पीएम मोदी व सीएम योगी के नाम से लगा बोर्ड हटाया, लिखा 'भीम आर्मी', आक्रोश

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 04:51 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के नाम से लगे बोर्ड को हटाकर उस पर पेंट से भीम आर्मी लिख दिया गया। इससे ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश फैल गया। वहीं सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और मामले की पूरी जानकारी ली।  
ये है मामला
उत्तर प्रदेश में सहारनपुर जनपद के सढोली गांव में कुछ दिन पहले पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय योजना के तहत सड़क निर्माण किया गया था। सड़क किनारे लगाए गए बोर्ड पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का नाम लिखा था। लेकिन आज सुबह ग्रामीणों ने देखा कि इस बोर्ड से मोदी व योगी का नाम हटाकर भीम आर्मी लिख दिया गया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और मामले की पूरी जानकारी ली। ग्रामीणों में इसको लेकर आक्रोश फैला हुआ है।

उधर, पुलिस का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। कार्रवाई के बाद आरोपियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
बहराइच से भाजपा सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले
Lucknow

संविधान की प्रतियां जलाने वालों की अब तक गिरफ्तारी न होना साजिश: भाजपा सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले

बहराइच से भाजपा सांसद सावित्री बाई फुले ने कुछ अराजक तत्वों द्वारा संविधान की प्रतियां जलाने पर कड़ी आपत्तिदर्ज की है और इसके जिम्मेदारों के खिलाफ राष्ट्रद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज करने की बात कही।

13 अगस्त 2018

chief secretary anshu prakash assault , police file chargesheet cm kejriwal sisodia among accused
Delhi NCR

मुख्य सचिव मारपीट मामलाः दिल्ली पुलिस ने सीएम केजरीवाल और मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ फाइल की चार्जशीट

13 अगस्त 2018

मेधावी छात्र को लैपटॉप देते अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव ने मेधावियों को दिए लैपटॉप, बोले- ये काम सरकार को उनका वादा याद दिलाने के लिए

13 अगस्त 2018

Independence day special ram nagar played role in freedom fight
Varanasi

स्वतंत्रता दिवस विशेष: आजादी की लड़ाई में रामनगर की रही महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका

13 अगस्त 2018

Bihar: 25 injured in Muzaffarpur temple because of stampede
Bihar

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर स्थित मंदिर में जलाभिषेक के दौरान मची भगदड़, 25 लोग घायल

13 अगस्त 2018

कुएं में पड़े आधार कार्ड
Lucknow

कुएं में मिले 200 आधार कार्ड, मचा हड़कंप

13 अगस्त 2018

आईपीडीएस कार्य
Varanasi

म्यांमार में हो सकता है पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र का आईपीडीएस कार्य

13 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

14 अगस्त की सुबह छह बजे से 32 घंटे तक मेट्रो की पार्किंग रहेंगी बंद

13 अगस्त 2018

बिलाल
Lucknow

दोस्तों संग नहाने गए छात्र की तालाब में डूबकर मौत, घर में मचा कोहराम

13 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट मालिकों को देना होगा बिजली कनेक्शन का खर्च

13 अगस्त 2018

स्कूल की गिरी छत, बाल-बाल बचे छात्र और शिक्षक

बुलंदशहर में संस्कृत स्कूल की छत भरभराकर गिर गयी। गनीमत रही कि जिस वक्त ये हादसा हुआ उस वक्त वहां कोई नहीं था।

12 अगस्त 2018

सीेएम योगी 2:22

VIDEO: विपक्ष पर बरसे सीएम योगी, लगाया दलितों के साथ भेदभाव का आरोप

11 अगस्त 2018

BAGHPAT 3:54

कांवड़ लाने के लिए मुस्लिम शिवभक्त को मिली ये सजा, हो गया बवाल

11 अगस्त 2018

कांवड़ 3:23

कांवड़ियों के वेश में इन लोगों ने मचाया बुलंदशहर में उत्पात

9 अगस्त 2018

मेरठ 2:31

VIDEO: मेरठ में भिड़े दो समुदाय, जमकर चले पत्थर, एक की मौत

9 अगस्त 2018

सीएम रावत के साथ एथलीट गरिमा जोशी
Dehradun

उभरती एथलीट गरिमा जोशी के इलाज का खर्च उठाएगी उत्तराखंड सरकार

13 अगस्त 2018

RTI
Dehradun

भाई राजेश सूरी को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए चार साल से लड़ाई लड़ रही है बहन 

13 अगस्त 2018

Anjali Talreja
Madhya Pradesh

14 साल की अंजलि ने तीन लोगों को दी जिंदगी, सबसे कम उम्र की बनी डोनर

13 अगस्त 2018

मनोहर लाल खट्टर
Chandigarh

सरकार की बाट न देखें युवा, फौरन प्राइवेट नौकरी पकड़ लें बेरोजगार : सीएम मनोहर खट्टर

12 अगस्त 2018

after 2 years also no arrest in sexual assault case, survivor forced to leave studies in noida
Delhi NCR

दो साल से दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों की नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी, मजबूर होकर पीड़िता ने छोड़ी पढ़ाई

13 अगस्त 2018

आस्था अपार, बाबा दरबार में उमड़े श्रद्धालु
Varanasi

सावन का तीसरा सोमवार: काशी में उमड़ी कांवरियों की भीड़, हर ओर बोल-बम के जयकारों की गूंज

13 अगस्त 2018

