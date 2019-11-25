शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   No clue of 12-year-old student kidnapped from shopping mall

शॉप्रिक्स मॉल से अगवा 12 वर्षीय छात्रा का सुराग नहीं

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 01:18 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शॉप्रिक्स मॉल से अगवा 12 वर्षीय छात्रा का सुराग नहीं
विज्ञापन
मेरठ। दिल्ली रोड स्थित शॉप्रिक्स मॉल में बर्थडे मनाने गई 12 साल की छात्रा का एक सप्ताह बीतने पर भी कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। रविवार को ब्रह्मपुरी थाना पुलिस ने एक युवती को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की। वहीं, दिल्ली रोड पर कई स्थानों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज भी देखी। पुलिस का दावा है कि शॉप्रिक्स मॉल से छात्रा दिल्ली रोड पर पैदल जाती हुई दिखाई पड़ रही है।
ब्रह्मपुरी थाना क्षेत्र निवासी व्यापारी की 12 साल की बेटी आठ दिन पूर्व अपनी सहपाठियों के साथ शॉप्रिक्स मॉल में एक सहेली का बर्थडे मनाने गई थी। जब वह काफी देर बाद भी घर नहीं लौटी तो परिजनों ने उसकी तलाश शुरू की। लेकिन काफी खोजबीन के बाद भी छात्रा का पता नहीं लगा। मंगलवार को परिजनों ने अपहरण होना बताकर ब्रह्मपुरी थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। शनिवार को बच्ची की बरामदगी की मांग लेकर परिजनों और अन्य लोगों ने हंगामा किया था। इंस्पेक्टर ब्रह्मपुरी का कहना है कि सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज के आधार पर एक युवती से पूछताछ की जा रही है। दिल्ली में भी एक टीम भेजी गई है। जल्द ही बच्ची को बरामद कर लिया जाएगा।
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

कभी टंकी पर सोते थे, आज कई लग्जरी होटल्स के मालिक हैं मिथुन, जीते हैं शाही जिंदगी

24 नवंबर 2019

Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

कभी टंकी पर सोते थे, आज कई लग्जरी होटल्स के मालिक हैं मिथुन, जीते हैं शाही जिंदगी

24 नवंबर 2019

डाकू बबुली की पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे
Chitrakoot

डाकू बबुली कोल की मौत के बाद पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे, मंदिर में रचाई शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

25 नवंबर 2019

Television

BB13: सिद्धार्थ के बारे में खेसारी का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'देखते ही करने लगते थे ऐसी हरकतें कि...'

24 नवंबर 2019

Khesari Lal Yadav and Siddharth Shukla
Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz
Siddharth Shukla
Bigg Boss 13
Television

BB13: सिद्धार्थ के बारे में खेसारी का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'देखते ही करने लगते थे ऐसी हरकतें कि...'

24 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
शरद पवार
India News

बड़ा सवाल: 54 विधायकों में से सिर्फ 41 ही शरद पवार के साथ तो बाकी कहां...?

24 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood

सलमान ने इस वजह से रणबीर कपूर को जड़ा था थप्पड़, सलीम खान ने मांगी थी माफी

24 नवंबर 2019

Salim Khan
सलमान खान और रणबीर कपूर
Ranbir Kapoor
सलमान खान और रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

सलमान ने इस वजह से रणबीर कपूर को जड़ा था थप्पड़, सलीम खान ने मांगी थी माफी

24 नवंबर 2019

पर्स
Vaastu

पर्स में जरूर रखें ये चार चीजें, फिर कभी नहीं होगी पैसों की किल्लत

24 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
No clue of 12-year-old student kidnapped from shopping mall
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

डाकू बबुली की पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे
Chitrakoot

डाकू बबुली कोल की मौत के बाद पत्नी ने लिए सात फेरे, मंदिर में रचाई शादी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

25 नवंबर 2019

गावस्कर-कोहली
Cricket News

विराट पर फूटा गावस्कर का गुस्सा, 'दादा' की तारीफ पर जताई नाराजगी

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रूपा गागुंली
Bollywood

ये हैं 'महाभारत' की 'द्रौपदी', पति की वजह से की 3 बार आत्महत्या की कोशिश, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

24 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अजित पवार बोले- ऑल इज वेल, मैं एनसीपी में हूं और हमेशा रहूंगा

24 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

जीत के बाद 'दादा' की 'विराट' तारीफ, बोले- 'शुरुआत उन्होंने की और आगे हम बढ़ा रहे हैं'

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़ा धोनी का यह बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय कप्तान 

24 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार
India News

बड़ा सवाल: 54 विधायकों में से सिर्फ 41 ही शरद पवार के साथ तो बाकी कहां...?

24 नवंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13: शहनाज के पिता ने किया खुलासा- 'इस वजह से बेटी का सपोर्ट करते हैं सलमान खान'

24 नवंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

भारत ने बदला क्रिकेट का 142 साल पुराना इतिहास, लगातार चौथी बार एक पारी से जीता टेस्ट मैच

24 नवंबर 2019

data plans
Tech Diary

जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन के इन प्रीपेड प्लांस में मिलेगा 3GB डाटा प्रतिदिन, पढ़ें पूरी लिस्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल युवक
Meerut

देवबंद: बदमाशों ने बाइक सवार तीन युवकों से की लूटपाट, एक को मारी गोली, हालत गंभीर

सहारनपुर के देवबंद में शनिवार रात्रि बदमाशों ने बाइकसवार तीन युवकों से लूटपाट कर दी। लूट का विरोध करने पर एक युवक को गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया और लूटपाट कर मौके से फरार हो गए -

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर घर आया तो चली गई कमल गौतम की कुर्सी, बसपा सुप्रीमो को मिली थी शिकायत

22 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

अनिल दुजाना की जमानत अर्जी खारिज, कोर्ट ने माना गंभीर अपराध 

23 नवंबर 2019

इरतजा
Meerut

जबरन धार्मिक नारा लगवाने का आरोप, शिकायत करने पर चौकी इंचार्ज बोले- तबीयत खराब है सुबह आना

22 नवंबर 2019

घायल दूल्हा व दुल्हन को अस्पताल लेकर पहुंची एम्बूलेंस
Meerut

दिल्ली-देहरादून हाईवे पर ट्रक में घुसी दूल्हा-दुल्हन की कार, बाल-बाल बची चार लोगों की जान

21 नवंबर 2019

मौके पर जांच करते पुलिस अधिकारी
Meerut

मेरठ: रात में गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से दहला घंटाघर, ठेला खड़ा करने पर हुआ विवाद, तीन हिरासत में

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

मेरठ: दिनदहाड़े स्कूटी सवार युवक को गोली मारकर फरार हुए बदमाश, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

23 नवंबर 2019

fire
Meerut

यूपी: शादी वाले घर में अचानक सिलेंडर फटने से लगी आग, फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पाया

23 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: महिला को खौफनाक तरीके से बुलाया और कार में डालकर ले गए, फिर किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

21 नवंबर 2019

Brother-in-law threatens kidnapping, audio goes viral
Meerut

समझौता न करने पर उठाने की धमकी, ऑडियो वायरल

24 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र में शुरू हुआ 'ऑपरेशन लोटस', इन 4 नेताओं को नंबर जुटाने की जिम्मेदारी

सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस के सामने अब विधानसभा में फ्लोर टेस्ट पास करना बड़ी चुनौती है। लिहाजा सियासी खींचतान के बीच भाजपा ने ‘ऑपरेशन लोटस’ शुरू कर दिया है। देखिए रिपोर्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

अशोक चव्हाण 1:58

महाराष्ट्र: अशोक चव्हाण का भाजपा पर बड़ा आरोप, 'विधायकों को खरीदने की हो रही कोशिश'

24 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

'पानीपत' का नया गाना 'मन में शिवा' लॉन्च, इवेंट में शामिल हुए अर्जुन कपूर और कृति सेनन

24 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 3:01

मुंबई में हुई भाजपा विधायकों की बैठक, फ्लोर टेस्ट पर बनी रणनीति

24 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:53

परिणीति चोपड़ा सहित इन सितारों का हॉट अंदाज, दिशा पाटनी सैलून के बाहर बाहर हुईं स्पॉट

24 नवंबर 2019

Related

CCSU : download admit card from today
Meerut

CCSU : आज से डाउनलोड करें एडमिट कार्ड

22 नवंबर 2019

now restricted vehicles will not run in NGR
Meerut

अब एनसीआर में नहीं दौड़ेंगे प्रतिबंधित वाहन

24 नवंबर 2019

Uproar at Brahmapuri police station and then SSP office
Meerut

पहले थाना और फिर एसएसपी ऑफिस पर हंगामा

24 नवंबर 2019

Bank robbery: Five bucks arrested in the name of miscreants
Meerut

बैंक में लूट करने वाले बदमाश नहीं मिले

24 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

दिल्ली-मेरठ हाईवे पर हादसा, बच्चे समेत तीन की मौत, एक महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल

22 नवंबर 2019

Tree cutting started for rapid rail construction
Meerut

रैपिड रेल निर्माण के लिए पेड़ों का कटान शुरू

24 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited