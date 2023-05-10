Notifications

Meerut Nikay Chunav: nine thousand policemen will deployed for Election, also monitoring with drone

Meerut Nikay Chunav: नौ हजार पुलिसकर्मियों की निगरानी में होगा चुनाव, ड्रोन से रखी जाएगी भी नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Wed, 10 May 2023 02:22 PM IST
सार

कल निकाय चुनाव के मतदान के लिए मेरठ में नौ हजार पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश करेगा उसके खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी साथ ही दिन भर चलने वाले मतदान के दौरान की ड्रोन से भी निगरानी की जाएगी।

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

निकाय चुनाव को शांतिपूर्वक सम्पन्न कराने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने अपनी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। जो भी माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश करेगा उसके खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। करीब नौ हजार पुलिसकर्मियों की डयूटी चुनाव के मद्देनजर लगाई गई है।



अति संवेदनशील मतदान स्थल पर ड्रोन से निगरानी होगी।  एसपी यातायात जितेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने पुलिस लाइन में चुनाव के मद्दनेजर ब्रीफिंग कर शांतिपूर्वक चुनाव कराने के साथ-साथ आचार संहिता के नियमों का पालन कराने के दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

 
चुनाव के नोडल अधिकारी एसपी यातायात जितेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि निकाय चुनाव के लिए दूसरे जनपदों से फोर्स पहुंच गया है। इसमें सहारनपुर और मुजफ्फरनगर के साथ ही जीआरपी आगरा और मुरादाबाद के पुलिसकर्मी है, जबकि मुजफ्फरनगर, सहारनपुर, शामली और सीतापुर से होमगार्ड आए हैं। पांच ड्रोन से पूरे जनपद में नजर रखी जाएगी। 

यह भी पढ़ें:  Nikay Chunav Meerut: पोलिंग पार्टियों की रवानगी शुरू, मतदान कल, 763 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में

मतदान केंद्र पर मोबाइल प्रतिबंध 
डीएम एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी दीपक मीणा ने चुनाव प्रचार बंद होते ही मतदान को लेकर जरूरी निर्देश जारी किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान के दिन मतदाता अपने वाहनों से मतदान केंद्र तक जा सकते हैं। करीब 200 मीटर दूर अपना वाहन खड़ा करके मतदान करेंगे। मतदान स्थल पर मोबाइल पर पाबंदी रहेगी। घूंघट या बुर्का पहनने वाली महिलाओं की पहचान करने के लिए महिला कर्मी और महिला पुलिस कांस्टेबल की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।  

डीएम ने बताया कि मतदान केवल एपिक कार्ड अथवा निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा जारी 15 प्रकार के विकल्पों के माध्यम से ही करेंगे। प्रत्याशी घर-घर जाकर जनसंपर्क कर सकते हैं, प्रचार के लिए लाउडस्पीकर आदि की अनुमति नहीं होगी। प्रत्याशियों, उनके एजेंट या उनके कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए 11 मई का अलग से वाहन पास जारी किया जा रहा है। प्रत्याशी के एजेंट भी उसी वार्ड के होने चाहिए, जहां से वह प्रत्याशी है। अगर किसी अपराधी को एजेंट बनाया गया तो प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई होगी। 

वैन लेकर भाग रहे चालक को पकड़ा
चुनाव के लिए बड़ी संख्या में बड़े और छोटे वाहनों को अधिग्रहित किया गया है। छोटे चार पहिया वाहन पुलिस लाइन में, जबकि बसें भामाशाह पार्क में खड़ी की गई हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर पुलिस लाइन से चालक चुपचाप वैन को लेकर जाने लगा, तभी सुरक्षाकर्मी ने उसे देख लिया। करीब पांच सौ मीटर तक पीछा करके उसको कैलाश प्रकाश स्पोर्ट्स स्टेडियम के सामने से पकड़ लिया। वैन को पुलिस लाइन में लाकर खड़ा कर दिया। 

मतदान केंद्र से 100 मीटर दूर रहेंगे माननीयों के सुरक्षाकर्मी
मेरठ। मंत्री, सांसद, विधायक सहित कोई भी माननीय अपने सुरक्षाकर्मियों को मतदान केंद्र के अंदर नहीं ले जा सकेगा। उनके सुरक्षकर्मियों के मतदान केंद्र से 100 मीटर दूर रहना होगा। मतदान केंद्र के अंदर किसी की सुरक्षा में लगे कर्मचारी के पहुंचने पर निलंबन की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस मुख्यालय की ओर से सभी जिलों में यह आदेश जारी किया गया है।

दरअसल, मंत्री, विधायक, सांसद, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष समेत अन्य कई जनप्रतिनिधि ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें सुरक्षा मिली है। अक्सर जिस समय माननीय वोट डालने के लिए जाते हैं, वे अपने सुरक्षाकर्मियों को भी अंदर लेकर चले जाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं होगा।

सुरक्षाकर्मियों को मतदान केंद्र से करीब 100 मीटर दूर रहने का आदेश उन पर भी लागू होगा, जिनकी किसी के साथ रंजिश चल रही है और उन्हें जान का खतरा देखते हुए पुलिस ने सुरक्षा दी है। नोडल अधिकारी, एसपी ट्रैफिक जितेंद्र कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि मुख्यालय की ओर से इसके लिए आदेश जारी हो चुका है। यदि कोई भी सुरक्षाकर्मी इसका उल्लंघन करता मिला तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

