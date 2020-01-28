शहर चुनें

सड़क चौड़ीकरण के चलते हाईवे पर लगा जाम

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 11:59 PM IST
सड़क चौड़ीकरण के चलते हाईवे पर जाम से जूझे लोग
मुरादनगर। रैपिड रेल के दूसरे चरण का काम दुहाई से मुरादनगर तक पहुंच गया है। इसके चलते सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम हाईवे के दोनों ओर चल रहा है। सड़क चौड़ीकरण के कारण रोजाना लोगों को जाम से जूझना पड़ रहा है। मंगलवार को भी हाईवे पर करीब तीन किमी लंबा जाम लग गया। इससे लोगाें को काफी परेशानी हुई।
दूसरे चरण में रैपिड रेल का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। इसके चलते हाईवे के दोनों और खड़े पेड़ों को काटा जा चुका है। वहीं बिजली की लाइन भी शिफ्ट हो गई है। अब हाईवे के दोनों और सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम चल रह रहा है। इसके चलते मंगलवार को भी लोगों को जाम से जूझना पड़ा। करीब तीन किमी लंबे जाम में फंसे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। इस दूरी को तय करने में लोगों को एक घंटे से अधिक का समय लग गया। एसएचओ ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि वाहनों का दबाव बढ़ने के कारण जाम लग रहा है। प्रत्येक कट पर पुलिस कर्मी तैनात किए गए थे।
jaam
शरजील इमाम
Meerut

शरजील इमाम को फांसी देने की मांग, कहा- देश तोड़ने की साजिश रचने वालों पर सख्ती करे सरकार

हिंदू युवा वाहिनी की बैठक में शाहीन बाग में आसाम को भारत से अलग करने वाले विवादित बयान पर आक्रोश जताते हुए शरजील इमाम को फांसी देने की मांग की। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि देश तोड़ने की साजिश रचने वालों पर सरकार सख्ती करें।

28 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

दूल्हा आया था बरात लेकर, पहुंच गया थाने, तीन दिन से नहीं सुलझा विवाद, पढ़ें- क्या है माजरा

28 जनवरी 2020

आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

यूपी: पुलिस ने पकड़ी एक करोड़ रुपये की शराब, ट्रक में ऐसे छिपा रखी थी 1223 पेटियां

28 जनवरी 2020

सहारनपुर में हुई तेज बारिश
Meerut

यूपी: बारिश ने तोड़ा सात साल का रिकॉर्ड, तापमान में आई तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट

28 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

अदालत ने दो हत्यारों को सुनाई उम्रकैद की सजा, सात पहले किया था एक किशोर का कत्ल

28 जनवरी 2020

The rain and cold air increased the cold
Meerut

बरसात और सर्द हवा ने बढ़ा दी ठंड

29 जनवरी 2020

Travel by steamer would open the pole of officers
Meerut

स्टीमर से होती यात्रा तो खुल जाती अफसरों की पोल

29 जनवरी 2020

गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा
Meerut

सीएम योगी के मंत्री सुरेश राणा को मिली बड़ी राहत, अदालत ने खत्म किया ये मुकदमा

28 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

शर्मनाक! यूपी के इस जिले में तीन साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी युवक फरार

28 जनवरी 2020

एसपी के पास रिटायर दरोगा चंद्रपाल सिंह
Meerut

मेरठः सर, मेरे बैंक खाते में गलती से 37 लाख आ गए, यह सरकार का पैसा है

25 जनवरी 2020

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल व्यक्ति
Meerut

मेरठ: पतंगबाजी के विवाद में चचेरे भाई की गोली मारकर हत्या, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

28 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा विधायक विक्रम सैनी
Meerut

सीएम योगी के मंच पर पहुंचने से पहले विधायक के बिगड़े बोल, पढ़िए- इस बार क्या कहा...

28 जनवरी 2020

accident , army hospital
Meerut

मेरठ: सेना के तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक सवार दूध वाले को कुचला, मौके पर ही मौत, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

27 जनवरी 2020

mohit murder: father and son are accused
Meerut

पिता और भाई ने की थी युवक की गला घोटकर हत्या

28 जनवरी 2020

तहरीर देने थाने पहुंचे पीड़ित
Meerut

यूपी: NPR-NRC का डाटा तैयार करने के शक में पोलियो की टीम को बंधक बनाकर पीटा, अभद्रता

25 जनवरी 2020

गंगा यात्रा में शामिल ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
Meerut

गंगा यात्रा के दौरान ऊर्जा मंत्री बोले- अभी ये ट्रेलर है... फिल्म बाकी है

27 जनवरी 2020

