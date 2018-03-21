शहर चुनें

मेरठ: फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल कर्मियों ने 6 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद किया काबू

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 12:16 PM IST
शोरूम में लगी भीषण आग
शोरूम में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ शहर में बुधवार तड़के करीब चार बजे एक फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया। इसके बाद सूचना मिलने पर स्थानीय पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड की करीब आधा दर्जन गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। छह घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट ही बताया जा रहा है। 
बता दें कि थाना परतापुर क्षेत्र में बुधवार सुबह एक फैक्ट्री में भयंकर आग लग गई। आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का नुकसान होना बताया जा रहा है। वहीं दमकल विभाग के अधिकारी (FSO) मुकेश कुमार का कहना है कि आग की वजह शॉर्ट सर्किट हो सकती है। लेकिन जांच चल रही है और उसके बाद ही सही वजह पता चलेगी। 

मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आग लगने का सही कारण तो जांच के बाद ही पता चलेगा। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी हुई है। यह फैक्ट्री परतापुर क्षेत्र के भूड बराल गांव के नजदीक है।

up police fire department meerut news up news

