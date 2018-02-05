अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Devar beating woman, mother and daughter eaten poison, one death

देवर के पीटे जाने से क्षुब्ध महिला ने बेटी संग खाया जहर, एक की मौत

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:10 PM IST
Devar beating woman, mother and daughter eaten poison, one death
युवती की मौत
यूपी के बिजनौर में देवर के पीटने से व्यथित होकर बेटी के साथ जहर खाने वाली महिला की सेहत में सुधार है। लेकिन जैसे ही उसे बेटी की मौत का पता चला तो उसने बुरी तरह से रोना शुरू कर दिया। परिजनों ने उसे समझाने का काफी प्रयास किया, लेकिन वह बेटी की याद में तड़प रही है।

क्षेत्र के एक गांव निवासी व्यक्ति ने भतीजी के फोन पर बात करने से आक्रोशित होकर शनिवार रात शराब के नशे में भाभी और भतीजी को बुरी तरह से पीटा था। इससे व्यथित होकर मां-बेटी ने जहर खा लिया था। एक निजी अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान बेटी की मौत हो गई थी। परिजनों ने बिना पुलिस कार्रवाई के ही उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया था। रविवार रात एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती महिला को भी होश आ गया। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार महिला ने अपनी बेटी के बारे में पूछा तो परिजनों ने उसके मरने की बात छुपाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन महिला को बेटी की मौत के बारे में पता चल गया। जिसके बाद से उसका बेटी की याद में रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। उधर, पुलिस ने घटना की जानकारी से इनकार किया है।

up police up news bijnor news

