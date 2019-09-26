शहर चुनें

Meerut

डीजल खरीद को पंप बदलने की तैयारी में निगम

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 02:27 AM IST
डीजल खरीद के लिए पंप बदलने की तैयारी में निगम
मेरठ। नगर निगम ने होर्डिंग माफिया ज्ञानेन्द्र चौधरी के पेट्रोल पंप से डीजल खरीदने की बजाय दूसरे पंपों से डीजल खरीद करने की तैयारी कर ली है। निगम अधिकारियों ने चार पेट्रोल पंप मालिकों से वार्ता भी कर ली है। हालांकि अंतिम निर्णय नगरायुक्त ही लेंगे।
नगर निगम के सूरजकुंड और दिल्ली रोड वाहन डिपो के करीब 200 कूड़ा वाहन और अधिकारियों के वाहनों के लिए प्रतिदिन हापुड़ रोड स्थित ज्ञानेन्द्र चौधरी के पेट्रोल पंप से डीजल खरीद होती है। इसकी कीमत दो लाख रुपये प्रतिदिन बताई जा रही है। डीजल लेने के लिए नगर निगम के वाहनों को प्रतिदिन 10 से 12 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करनी पड़ती है। जबकि वाहन डिपो के पास भी कई पेट्रोल पंप हैं। यह मामला पहले भी बोर्ड बैठक में उठा, लेकिन निगम अधिकारी शिकायत पर पर्दा डालते रहे। अब होटल प्रकरण पर शासन के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन ने शिकंजा कसना शुरू किया तो नगर निगम अधिकारियों ने भी ज्ञानेन्द्र को घेरने की तैयारी शुरू की है।
civic
