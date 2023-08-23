Notifications

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए प्रार्थनाओं का दौर जारी, लाइव प्रसारण की पूरी तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2023 01:57 PM IST
सार

चंद्रयान-3 बुधवार यानी 23 अगस्त को ‘सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग’ करेगा। इसे लेकर पूरा देश आशांवित है। पश्चिमी यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर के खतौली का बेटा और अवध विहार निवासी शितिशा भी इस मिशन का हिस्सा हैं। ऐसे में उनके परिवार को बेसब्री से इसकी सफलता का इंतजार है।

सहारनपुर में स्कूल में प्रार्थना व हवन करते बच्चे - फोटो : Amar Ujala

अंतरिक्ष जगत में भारत आज इतिहास रचने जा रहा है। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) का मिशन चंद्रयान-3 आज शाम चंद्रमा की सतह पर ‘साफ्ट लैंडिंग’ करेगा।


 
चंद्रयान 3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए पश्चिमी यूपी के विभिन्न स्कूल व कॉलेज समेत कॉलोनियों में भी लोग उत्साहित हैं और प्रार्थनाएं कर रहे हैं। सहारनपुर जिले के स्कूल कॉलेजों में हवन और प्रार्थना की जा रही है। प्रशासन के निर्देश पर परिषदीय स्कूलों में भी शाम के वक्त चंद्रयान-3 की लैंडिंग का लाइव प्रसारण दिखाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने व्यापक इंतजाम किए हैं। स्कूलों में बड़ी स्क्रीन और एलईडी लगाई गई हैं।

सहारनपुर में स्कूल में प्रार्थना करते बच्चे - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बारिश के मौसम के बावजूद छात्र-छात्राओं में चंद्रयान-3 की लैंडिंग के लाइव प्रसारण का साक्षी बनने के लिए खासा उत्साह है। सहारनपुर के सरस्वती विहार स्कूल में चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए छात्र-छात्राओं और शिक्षक गणों ने हवन कर उसमें आहुति दी। सुंदरपुर के दून प्राइड पब्लिक स्कूल में डायरेक्टर डी जस्सर के नेतृत्व में छात्र छात्राओं ने चंद्रयान की लैंडिंग के लिए सामूहिक प्रार्थना की।
 
छुटमलपुर के एएचपी इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि बारिश की वजह से प्रार्थना स्तर पर तो बच्चों को जानकारी नहीं दी गई लेकिन सभी कक्षाओं में अध्यापक छात्र-छात्राओं को चंद्रयान-3 के महत्व और उसके बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दे रहे हैं। शाम के समय कॉलेज सभागार में बड़ी स्क्रीन पर चंद्रयान तीन की लैंडिंग का लाइव प्रसारण दिखाया जाएगा। इसकी सभी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई हैं।
 

यह भी पढ़ें :Muzaffarnagar News: चंद्रयान-3 के चांद पर उतरते ही खतौली में मन जाएगी ईद, मोहल्ले में होगा लाइव प्रसारण

 चंद्रयान-3 बुधवार यानी आज ‘सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग’ करेगा। इसे लेकर पूरा देश आशांवित है। उम्मीद भरी नजरें इन लम्हों को लाइव देखना चाहती हैं। ISRO ने बताया है कि चंद्रयान-3 बुधवार को शाम छह बजकर चार मिनट पर चांद पर उतरेगा। वहीं लैंडिंग से पहले सभी मानकों की जांच की जाएगी। कोई भी समस्या होने पर लैंडिंग 27अगस्त के लिए टाली जा सकती है। इस महत्वपूर्ण घटनाक्रम का सीधा प्रसारण 23 अगस्त 2023 को भारतीय समयानुसार शाम 17:20 बजे शुरू किया जाएगा।
लाइव कहां देख पाएंगे?
‘सॉफ्ट-लैंडिंग’ का सीधा प्रसारण इसरो की वेबसाइट के अलावा ISRO यूट्यूब चैनल, फेसबुक पेज पर होगा। इसके अलावा डीडी नेशनल टीवी चैनल सहित कई मंचों पर यह लाइव देखा जा सकता है।

41 दिन में चांद तक, इतिहास रचने के बेहद करीब
-14 जुलाई 2023 को पृथ्वी से भेजा गया चंद्रयान 3 अपनी 41 दिन की यात्रा पूरी करने के बाद चंद्रमा की सतह पर आज उतारा जाएगा।
-17 अगस्त को अभियान का लैंडिंग मॉड्यूल प्रोपल्शन मॉड्यूल से अलग हुआ था। 
-चंद्रयान  की सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग सफल रही तो भारत यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाला चौथा देश बन जाएगा।
-हाल ही में रूस का लूना-25 दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरने के बाद नष्ट हो गया था।

मुजफ्फरनगर जनपद के खतौली क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला मिट्ठू लाल निवासी अरीब अहमद श्रीहरिकोटा में इसरो के इंजीनियर सेक्शन में वैज्ञानिक हैं। उनके सेक्शन में ही चंद्रयान-3 की जांच हुई थी। अरीब के मामा असद फारूखी बताते हैं कि परिवार को बस उस एक पल का इंतजार है। चंद्रयान का चांद पर उतरना हमारे लिए सबसे बड़ी बात होगी। पिता काजी महताब जिया बेहद उत्साहित हैं।

अरीब के पिता काजी महताब जिया बताते हैं कि उनके घर में टीवी नहीं है। मोहल्ले के बच्चों ने लाइव प्रसारण देखने का इंतजाम किया है। पूरा मोहल्ला एक साथ बैठकर यह प्रसारण देखेगा।

शितीशा पिता के साथ - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शितीशा की टीम ने बनाया चंद्रयान-3 का लैंडर
मुजफ्फरनगर शहर के अवध विहार निवासी जैन कन्या इंटर कॉलेज की प्रधानाचार्या डॉ. कंचन प्रभा शुक्ला की बेटी शितीशा भी चंद्रयान-3 का हिस्सा रहीं। इसरो में 2017 से कार्यरत शितीशा चंद्रयान-2 और गगनयान मिशन की इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स विशेषज्ञ टीम में रहीं है। उनकी टीम ने लैंडर का निर्माण किया। 

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय बघरा की छात्रा रहीं शितीशा ने मदन मोहन मालवीय कॉलेज गोरखपुर से इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की। पिता शरद वाजपेई जिला ग्राम्य  विकास अभिकरण में बतौर प्रोग्रामर कार्यरत हैं। बहन श्रेयसी वाजपेई एयर अॅथारिटी ऑफ इंडिया में एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोलर के पद पर कार्यरत हैं।

हवन करते बड़ौत के लोग - फोटो : Amar Ujala
बड़ौत के पंचवटी मंदिर में पुजारी व अन्य लोगों ने चंद्रयान -3 की सफल लैंडिग के लिए हवन में आहुतियां डालकर प्रार्थना की।
Followed