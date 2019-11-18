शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Car collided with tree, two girls killed, four injured

पेड़ से टकराई कार, दो बच्चियों की मौत

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 12:45 AM IST
हाईवे एनएच 74 पर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास पेड़ में जा घुसी कार।
हाईवे एनएच 74 पर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास पेड़ में जा घुसी कार। - फोटो : ????
ख़बर सुनें
पेड़ से टकराई कार, दो बच्चियों की मौत, चार घायल
विज्ञापन
नगीना। विवाह समारोह से लौट रहे एक परिवार की कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकराकर पलट गई। हादसे में दो बच्चियों की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि चार लोग घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों का बिजनौर में उपचार चल रहा है। वहीं दो बच्चियों की मौत पर परिवार में गमों का पहाड़ टूट पड़ा है।
मोहल्ला आजाद कॉलोनी निवासी रोहित अग्रवाल का परिवार रविवार देर रात विवाह समारोह से कार में सवार होकर लौट हरा था। नेशनल हाईवे 74 पर कालाखेड़ी रेलवे क्रॉसिंग के पास उनकी कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकराकर पलट गई। रोहित की पत्नी रूपल अग्रवाल, पुत्र वंशू अग्रवाल, दिव्या अग्रवाल निवासी आज़ाद कालोनी नगीना और बरेली के जनकपुरी निवासी अंकुश की पत्नी अनुपमा अग्रवाल गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। आरोही अग्रवाल (3) पुत्री अंकुश अग्रवाल निवासी बरेली और बंगलूरू निवासी आध्या अग्रवाल (4) पुत्री रजत अग्रवाल की मौके पर मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सभी को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नगीना पहुंचाया, जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद घायलों को बिजनौर रेफर कर दिया गया। दो बच्चियों की मौत पर परिवार में हाहाकार मचा हुआ था।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार के बीच दिल्ली में होने वाली बैठक टली

17 नवंबर 2019

राशिफल 2020
Predictions

राशि अनुसार लें नए साल 2020 का संकल्प, मिलेगी कामयाबी

17 नवंबर 2019

40 किलोमीटर दौड़ लगाने वाला दरोगा हुआ निलंबित
Kanpur

सीनियर से नाराज होकर 40 किलोमीटर की दौड़ लगाने वाले दरोगा पर गिरी गाज, निलंबित

17 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई
India News

अयोध्या ही नहीं, इन बड़े फैसलों के लिए भी याद किए जाएंगे सीजेआई गोगोई, आज हुए रिटायर

17 नवंबर 2019

राशिफल
Predictions

17 नवंबर का दैनिक राशिफल: जानें आज किन राशियों की चमक रही है किस्मत

17 नवंबर 2019

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में मौजूद ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के पदाधिकारी।
Lucknow

मस्जिद के लिए दूसरी जगह जमीन नहीं लेगा पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड, दाखिल करेगा पुनर्विचार याचिका

17 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
bijnor news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी के साथ बातचीत करते अमित शाह (फाइल)
Education

क्या है नागरिकता कानून जिसे बदलना चाहती है मोदी सरकार, यह होगा लोगों पर असर

17 नवंबर 2019

रानू मंडल
Bollywood

रैंप वॉक में रानू मंडल के मेकअप से हैरान हुए फैंस, जमकर उड़ रहा मजाक, देखें फनी मीम्स

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
old star
Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा हैंडसम दिखने वाले बॉलीवुड के ये पांच सितारे, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

17 नवंबर 2019

unmarried star
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं, बॉलीवुड के ये आठ सितारों ने भी नहीं की शादी, बढ़ती जा रही है उम्र

17 नवंबर 2019

वेनिस में बाढ़ का कहर
World

दुनिया के सबसे खूबसूरत शहरों में शामिल वेनिस पर मंडरा रहा डूबने का खतरा, बाढ़ ने मचाई तबाही

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood actress
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इन 15 बॉलीवुड सितारों ने दिखाए विवाहेत्तर संबंध, 6वें नंबर वाला नाम चौंका देगा

17 नवंबर 2019

आईपीएल
Cricket News

IPL में बेशुमार दौलत के शहंशाह हैं ये तीन खिलाड़ी, एक सीजन में मिलती है इतनी मोटी रकम

17 नवंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma Navjot Singh Sidhu
Television

इस वजह से नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने छोड़ा था कपिल शर्मा शो, उर्वशी रौतेला से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

17 नवंबर 2019

मोहम्मद शमी और मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

आईसीसी टेस्ट रैंकिंग में छाए शमी-मयंक, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ बेजोड़ प्रदर्शन का मिला फायदा

17 नवंबर 2019

Car
Auto News

इन चार कारों ने ऑटो बाजार में की रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई, जानें कौन रहा टॉप पर

17 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सड़क हादसा
Meerut

मेरठः सड़क हादसे में दो बच्चों की मौत, शादी से लौट रहे थे सब

विवाह समारोह  से लौट रहे एक ही परिवार के लोगों की कार अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से टकराकर पलट गई जिसमें दो मासूम बच्चों की मौत हो गई जबकि कार सवार चार लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गये।

18 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नजीबाबाद के चंदक हेड नहर में डूबे वाहन को क्रेन से निकाला गया।
Meerut

नहर में समाई टैक्सी, चालक सहित चार लापता

17 नवंबर 2019

कार को क्रेन के सहारे बाहर निकाला गया
Bijnor

बिजनौर: नहर में समाई तेज रफ्तार कार, चार डूबे, एक ने तैरकर जान बचाई, तीन की तलाश जारी

17 नवंबर 2019

बड़ावद गांव निवासी किसान हरेन्द्र सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

गांव बड़ावद में हत्या से शुरू हुई थी रंजिश

18 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

सात करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी के मामले में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जेल

17 नवंबर 2019

Paving the way for four-lane from Meerut to Najibabad
Meerut

मेरठ से नजीबाबाद तक फोर-लेन बनाने का रास्ता साफ

17 नवंबर 2019

नूरपुर में खालसा इंटर कॉलेज में गुरुवाणी कीर्तन करता रागी जत्था।
Meerut

शबद-कीर्तन से संगत निहाल

18 नवंबर 2019

हीमपुरदीपा क्षेत्र के ग्राम सलेमपुर खादर में आत्मत्या करने वाले किसान का फाइल फोटो।
Meerut

कर्ज से परेशान किसान ने की आत्महत्या

17 नवंबर 2019

बदमाशों द्वारा निकाले गए ट्रक के पहिए दिखाता हुआ पीड़ित ट्रक चालक
Baghpat

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल पर बदमाशों ने दस टायरा ट्रक को बनाया शिकार, आधा दर्जन टायर, मोबाइल व नकदी लेकर फरार

17 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

बागपत में शख्स की गोली मारकर हत्या, तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज, सामने आई ये वजह

17 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा ऐलान, अब घरेलू उद्योगों को नहीं लेना होगा NOC

पर्यावरण मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी की अब घरेलू उद्योगों को प्रदूषण, लेबर और उद्योग विभाग के एनओसी की जरूरत नहीं है।

17 नवंबर 2019

सीजेआई 1:19

देश के 47वें चीफ जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे को जानिए, सोमवार को लेंगे शपथ

17 नवंबर 2019

विराट कोहली 1:06

विराट कोहली फैन के लिए बने बॉडीगार्ड, देखें सुरक्षा कर्मियों से बचाने का वीडियो

17 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 1:42

AIMPLB ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर उठाए सवाल, दाखिल करेगा पुनर्विचार याचिका

17 नवंबर 2019

रानू मंडल 1:49

मेकअप को लेकर रानू मंडल सोशल मीडिया पर हुईं ट्रोल

17 नवंबर 2019

Related

डकैती के प्रयास के बाद
Meerut

मेरठ में आधी रात डॉक्टर के घर डकैती का प्रयास, मरीज बनकर गए थे बदमाश

14 नवंबर 2019

गंगा में डूबे युवक को तलाश कराने पहुंचे विधायक दिनेश खटीक परिजनों से जानकारी करते हुए।
Meerut

गंगा में दो दिन और चलेगा तलाशी अभियान

17 नवंबर 2019

सतेंद्र पाल सिंह का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दिल्ली पुलिस के सिपाही की करंट लगने से मौत, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

16 नवंबर 2019

विधायक विक्रम सैनी
Meerut

भाजपा विधायक का बयान- राहुल गांधी को है राजनीतिक मानसिक बीमारी, इलाज करेगी जनता

17 नवंबर 2019

हादसे के बाद कार की स्थिति
Meerut

सड़क हादसे में बाल- बाल बचे केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री संजीव बालियान, आपस में टकराई थी दो कार

17 नवंबर 2019

Farmers adamant on demanding compensation
Meerut

मेरठ-दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस वे: मुआवजे की मांग पर अड़े किसान

17 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited