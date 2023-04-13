Notifications

Atiq Ahmed: Asad encounter Siege of Guddu Muslim intensifies, Took shelter in Meerut

Atiq Ahmed: बमबाज गुड्डू मुस्लिम की घेराबंदी तेज, मेरठ में अतीक के बहनोई के घर ली थी पनाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 13 Apr 2023 04:42 PM IST
सार

उमेश पाल हत्याकांड में फरार चल रहे अतीक अहमद के बेटे असद के एनकाउंटर के बाद बमबाज गुड्डू मुस्लिम के एनकाउंटर की भी अफवाहें उड़ने लगीं हालांकि एसटीएफ के अधिकारियों ने इन्हें सिरे से नकार दिया।

डॉ. अखलाक के घर पहुंचा बमबाज गुड्डू मुस्लिम सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ।
उमेश पाल हत्याकांड में फरार चल रहे अतीक अहमद के बेटे असद के एनकाउंटर के बाद मेरठ में भी हलचल तेज हो गई है। अतीक के बहनोई के घर पनाह लेने वाले बमबाज गुड्डू की तलाश में मेरठ में भी एसटीएफ लगातार दबिश दे रही है। 



बता दें कि मेरठ में अतीक के बहनोई डॉ. अखलाक से मुलाकात का वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो उमेशपाल हत्याकांड की साजिश की तहें खुलतीं चली गईं। अतीक के बहनोई ने न सिर्फ गुड्डू मुस्लिम को पनाह दी, बल्कि उसे आर्थिक मदद भी की। 


डॉ. अखलाक के घर पहुंचा बमबाज गुड्डू मुस्लिम सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ।
मेरठ में 17 घंटे रुका था बमबाज गुड्डू
उमेश पाल हत्याकांड में पांच लाख का इनामी शूटर गुड्डू मुस्लिम उर्फ गुड्डू बमबाज अतीक के बहनोई डाॅ. अखलाक के घर 17 घंटे तक रुका था। अखलाक से एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में पता चला कि वह दिनभर टीवी और अखबारों की खबरों पर नजरें गड़ाए रहा। उसने तमाम बातें भी बताईं। 

डॉ. अखलाक के घर पहुंचा बमबाज गुड्डू मुस्लिम सीसीटीवी में कैद हुआ।
500 घंटे की सीसीटीवी फुटेज ने आसान किया एसटीएफ का काम
अखलाक के घर से पुलिस ने 500 घंटे की सीसीटीवी फुटेज ली थी। इसी सीसटीवी फुटेज ने एसटीएफ का काम आसान किया। फुटेज की गहनता से जांच की गई तो कई राज सामने आए। गुड्डू मुस्लिम की अखलाक से मुलाकात की फुटेज के साथ ही यह भी साफ हुआ कि वहां और कौन-कौन आया और गया। इसके आधार पर ही एसटीएएफ अतीक के बेटे असद तक पहुंची।

बम फेंकते गुड्डू मुस्लिम
गुड्डू मुस्लिम ने ही सिपाही को बम मारकर किया था घायल
एसटीएफ की पूछताछ में यह भी खुलासा हुआ कि धूमनगंज में 24 फरवरी की शाम उमेश पाल की हत्या के समय गुड्डू मुस्लिम बमों से भरा झोला लिए था। उसने कई बम मारे थे। सिपाही राघवेंद्र सिंह को भी गुड्डू मुस्लिम ने ही बम मारकर घायल किया था। बाद में राघवेंद्र की मौत हो गई थी। पुलिस ने गुड्डू पर पांच लाख का इनाम घोषित किया है।अतीक के बेटे असद के एनकाउंटर के बाद बमबाज गुड्डू मुस्लिम की घेराबंदी तेज हो गई है।
