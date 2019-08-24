शहर चुनें

Arun Jaitley News: visit to Meerut in 2010 and He was a meeting with workers in Party Office

यादों में अरुण जेटली: ...जब 2010 में आए थे मेरठ, उन्हें देखने के लिए कार्यक्रम में जुट गई थी भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 02:42 PM IST
सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल के घर आए थे अरुण जेटली
सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल के घर आए थे अरुण जेटली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व केन्द्रीय वित्त मंत्री स्वर्गीय अरुण जेटली वर्ष 2010 में कांतिधरा मेरठ आए थे। बताया गया कि उस समय अरुण जेटली पार्टी के एक कार्यक्रम के लिए मेरठ आए थे। यह कार्यक्रम शास्त्रीनगर के शुभकामना बैंक्वेट हॉल में रखा गया था।
यह भी बताया गया कि अरुण जेटली को देखने के लिए लोगों की काफी भीड़ लग गई थी। खास बात यह रही कि उसके बाद 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव में बीजेपी ने बड़ी जीत हासिल की।   

यह भी पढ़ें: पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली का निधन, जनसंघ से शुरू हुआ था राजनीतिक सफर 

ऐसा भी बताया गया कि अरुण जेटली सांसद राजेंद्र अग्रवाल के आवास शास्त्रीनगर सेक्टर-8 पर भी गए थे। वहीं जब अरुण जेटली पार्टी के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे तो वहां उन्हें देखने वालों की काफी भीड़ लग गई थी। 

यह भी पढ़ें: चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट बनना चाहते थे जेटली, लेकिन किस्मत ने बना दिया मोदी सरकार का संकटमोचक 

