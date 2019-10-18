शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Meerut   after FIR, parents ready for marriage

कराई एफआईआर तो शादी के लिए हुए तैयार

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 02:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मेरठ।
प्रेम में छली गई युवती ने जब युवक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराई तो आनन-फानन में परिजनों ने दोनों की शादी कर दी। बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में ले लिया। हालांकि देर शाम उसे छोड़ दिया।
सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र के एक मोहल्ला निवासी की युवती का दूसरे मोहल्ले के युवक से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। दोनों ने शादी का निर्णय लिया। युवती के परिजन तैयार हो गये, लेकिन युवक के परिजनों ने इंकार कर दिया। इस पर युवती ने थाने में युवक व उसके परिजनों के खिलाफ तहरीर दे दी। पुलिस ने मामले में गंभीरता दिखाई तो युवक के परिजन शादी को तैयार हो गये। दो दिन पहले गुपचुप तरीके से दोनों की शादी करा दी। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह पुलिस युवक को हिरासत लेकर थाने ले आई। उसके परिजन भी थाने पहुंच गए। पूरे दिन थाने में फैमिली ड्रामा चला। देर शाम युवती के बयान कोर्ट में दर्ज कराने के बाद युवक को परिजनों की सुपुर्दगी में दिया गया। इंस्पेक्टर सिविल लाइन अब्दुर्रहमान सिद्दीकी ने बताया कि युवती की ओर से मामला दर्ज कराया गया था। थाने पहुंचे दोनों पक्षों के बयान दर्ज हुए। युवती से बात करने के बाद युवक को छोड़ दिया गया।
crime
यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

आतंकी इनपुट पर पुलिसकर्मियों की छुट्टी बंद, अधिकारियों को दिए गए कड़े निर्देश

मेरठ में त्योहारों के मद्देनजर और आतंकी इनपुट पर पुलिसकर्मियों की छुट्टी बंद कर दी गई हैं। शासन की तरफ से जारी पत्र में सभी डीएम, एसएसपी और रेलवे अधिकारियों को सुरक्षा संबंधी कड़े निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

18 अक्टूबर 2019

the faremer take 19 cows
Meerut

19 गोवंश को लेकर गए किसान

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Transfer of 10 Thanedars, 19 Inspectors
Meerut

अपराध रोकने में नाकाम चार थानेदारों पर गिरी गाज

18 अक्टूबर 2019

the musterd seeds are not avelable this time in centers
Meerut

केंद्रों पर इस बार उपलब्ध नहीं होगा सरसों का बीज

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Polythene seized in guerrilla action, fine recovered
Meerut

अब्दुलापुर में नगर निगम की प्रर्वतन दल की टीम के साथ भीडे बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता

18 अक्टूबर 2019

The negligence, the dengue larvae are giving 'testimony'
Meerut

डेंगूः लार्वा दे रहे गवाही

18 अक्टूबर 2019

sell only green crakers in market
Meerut

ग्रीन पटाखों की हो सकेगी बिक्री

18 अक्टूबर 2019

The power of the super specialty was burning throughout the day
Meerut

दिनभर गुल रही सुपर स्पेश्यलिटी की बिजली

18 अक्टूबर 2019

the animal husabandary now not worred
Meerut

अब पशुपालकों को नहीं होगी परेशानी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

One and a half year in promises, no parking in Cantt
Meerut

दो साल बस हुए वादे, नहीं बनी एक भी जगह पार्किंग

18 अक्टूबर 2019

