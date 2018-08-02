शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   छात्रों को दी पौधरोपण करने की जानकारी

छात्रों को दी पौधरोपण करने की जानकारी

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 02 Aug 2018 02:52 AM IST
छात्रों को दी पौधरोपण की जानकारी
मेरठ। महर्षि दयानंद जूनियर हाई स्कूल थापर नगर में पर्यावरण के शुद्घिकरण के लिए पौधरोपण की जानकारी दी गई। विद्यालय के प्रधान हरीश बत्रा ने छात्रों को पौधरोपण करने व खाद तैयार करने की विधि से अवगत कराया। सभी छात्रों ने पौधरोपण किया। प्रधानाचार्या क्षमा शर्मा व समस्त शिक्षिकाओं का सहयोग रहा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

