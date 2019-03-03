शहर चुनें

नगर पंचायत बोर्ड बैठक।

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 01:47 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बोर्ड बैठक में कई प्रस्ताव पास
हस्तिनापुर। नगर पंचायत में बोर्ड बैठक में राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज की ओर जाने वाले पक्के मार्ग को 14वें वित्त आयोग से सही कराने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया।
नगर को साफ रखने के लिए स्वकर प्रणाली के तहत कूड़ा ई-रिक्शा द्वारा प्रत्येक घर के सामने से उठाने के कार्य में तेजी लाने की सभासदों ने मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐतिहासिक नगरी हस्तिनापुर की साफ-सफाई पूरी तरह दुरुस्त होनी चाहिए। इस संबंध में कूड़ा उठाने के लिए प्रत्येक घर पर 20 से 30 रुपये खर्च उनसे लिए जाने का प्रस्ताव पास किया। बैठक में चेयरमैन अरुण कुमार ने सभा में उक्त प्रस्तावों पर तेजी से कार्य करने की बात कही और नगर के विकास कराये जाने पर भी पूरी तरह से कार्य किये जाने की जानकारी दी। ईओ निशाद मधुरमय, सभासद अमित पाइक, भारती रहेजा, रोहित केन, कमल सिंह व प्रहलाद सुनील आदि मौजूद रहे।

