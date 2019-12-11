शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   3 new dengu patient

डेंगू के तीन नए मरीज मिले

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 01:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
डेंगू के तीन नए मरीज मिले
विज्ञापन
मेरठ। ठंड में भी डेंगू के मरीज मिलने का सिलसिला रुक नहीं रहा है। मंगलवार को भी डेंगू के तीन नए मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें 26 वर्षीय महिला मोदीपुरम की रहने वाली है, जबकि 55 साल की महिला सहारनपुर की। 65 साल के वृद्ध मुरादाबाद के निवासी हैं। इन्हें मेडिकल कॉलेज की माइक्रोबायोलॉजी लैब में डेंगू की पुष्टि हुई है। इस साल अब तक मेरठ की सरकारी लैबों में 292 मरीजों को डेंगू की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। इनमें से 211 मरीज जिले के हैं, बाकी आसपास के जिलों के रहने वाले हैं।
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड के एक दोषी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सजा को लेकर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की

10 दिसंबर 2019

हैती द्वीप
Education

आप कैसे खरीद सकते हैं अपना द्बीप, जानें कीमत, किन बातों का रखें ध्यान 

10 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya case convicts execution platform ready in tihar jail admin unaware of mercy plea rejection
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों के लिए फांसी का चबूतरा तैयार, पढ़िए क्या चल रहा है तिहाड़ के अंदर

10 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
स्वीटी का फाइल फोटो व उसकी मां
Meerut

उसकी खिलखिलाहट से चहकता था पूरा घर..., एकतरफा इश्क में सिरफिरे ने मां से छीन ली लाडली

10 दिसंबर 2019

Television

श्वेता तिवारी ने शो में अपनाया बोल्ड अवतार,इंटीमेट सीन करने के बाद घंटों रोती थीं अकेले

10 दिसंबर 2019

Shweta Tiwari
shweta tiwari
shweta tiwari, palak tiwari
Abhinav Kohli, Shweta Tiwari and Palak
Television

श्वेता तिवारी ने शो में अपनाया बोल्ड अवतार,इंटीमेट सीन करने के बाद घंटों रोती थीं अकेले

10 दिसंबर 2019

कभी भी गिर सकती है फैक्ट्री
Delhi NCR

सुरंग जैसे रास्ते और बित्ते भर का कमरा, मौत के कारखानों की ऐसी तस्वीरें जिसे देखकर दिल दहल जाए

10 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
3 new dengu patient
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Richa Chadda,amit shah, adnan sami
Bollywood

नागरिकता विधेयक मुद्दे पर बंटा बॉलीवुड, छह अभिनेत्रियों ने किया विरोध,तो अदनान ने की तारीफ

10 दिसंबर 2019

करोड़पति देश
Education

दुनिया का सबसे अमीर देश, यहां हैं सबसे ज्यादा करोड़पति

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Nirbhaya case convicts execution platform ready in tihar jail admin unaware of mercy plea rejection
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों के लिए फांसी का चबूतरा तैयार, पढ़िए क्या चल रहा है तिहाड़ के अंदर

10 दिसंबर 2019

indian constitution
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल : क्या है आर्टिकल-14, जिसको लेकर संसद में बार-बार उठे सवाल

10 दिसंबर 2019

ऋतिक रोशन, किच्चा सुदीप
Bollywood

जानें क्यों ऋतिक से नफरत करते हैं सलमान की फिल्म के विलेन, 19 साल बाद किया खुलासा

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai and Gaurav
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान की पोल खुलने के बाद रश्मि के भाई का बड़ा बयान, बोले- 'उन्हें घर में आने...'

10 दिसंबर 2019

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone
Tech Diary

जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लांस में मिलेगा ज्यादा डाटा, कर सकेंगे 'अनलिमिटेड कॉल'

10 दिसंबर 2019

देशों के झंडे
Education

जैसे भारत के झंडे का नाम 'तिरंगा', वैसे क्या है पाकिस्तान समेत 15 देशों के झंडों के नाम

10 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड के एक दोषी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सजा को लेकर पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर की

10 दिसंबर 2019

आमिर खान ने पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ खिंचाई फोटो।
Entertainment

बनारस के घाट पर कुछ इस अंदाज में दिखे आमिर खान, देख कर दंग रह गए लोग

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

हादसे में दो छात्रों की मौत
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसा: ट्रक ने दो छात्रों को कुचला, दोनों की मौके पर मौत, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

सहारनपुर में मंगलवार देर रात दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक सवार दो छात्रों को कुचल दिया और दोनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि एक छात्र घायल हो गया।

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bhakiu will jaam traffic today
Meerut

संभलकर निकलें, भाकियू आज करेगी चक्का जाम

11 दिसंबर 2019

Anti-Romeo Squad
Meerut

मेरठ में एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड ने पार्क में युवकों से लगवाई उठक-बैठक, वीडियो वायरल

10 दिसंबर 2019

सड़क हादसा
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगे के शिकार पिता पुत्र की सड़क हादसे में मौत

10 दिसंबर 2019

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया बदमाश
Meerut

मुठभेड़ में दबोचा गया शातिर बदमाश, तीन दिन पहले दिया था लूट की वारदात को अंजाम

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

मासूम बच्चे की मौत पर जमकर हंगामा, चिकित्सक के साथ मारपीट, ये था मामला

10 दिसंबर 2019

गन्ना
Meerut

दूसरे साल भी गन्ना मूल्य न बढ़ने से किसानों में उबाल, आंदोलन का एलान 

8 दिसंबर 2019

हर्ष फायरिंग
Meerut

मुज़फ्फरनगरः वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम में हर्ष फायरिंग, महिला की मौत

9 दिसंबर 2019

Who is responsible for the death of two girl students
Meerut

छात्राओं की मौत का जिम्मेदार कौन?

10 दिसंबर 2019

Jat will protest against the controversial scene of Panipat film
Meerut

पानीपत फिल्म के विवादित सीन का जाट करेंगे विरोध

9 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बदले की आग में झुलसकर लौट रही है नागिन, ऐसे खेलेगी जहरीला खेल

दर्शकों की मांग और शो की लोकप्रियता को देखते हुए, बालाजी फिल्म्स का बहुप्रतीक्षित शो 'नागिन' अपने चौथे सीजन के साथ फिर से वापिस आ रहा है।

10 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:06

2019 में ये ट्वीट बना पीएम मोदी का 'गोल्डन ट्वीट' ,विराट कोहली समेत कई हैशटैग भी किए गए पसंद

10 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:33

11 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना 1:37

पोखरण में दिखी भारत की ताकत, सेना ने होवित्जर तोपों से बरसाए ये 'खास' बम

10 दिसंबर 2019

कैब 1:04

नागरिकता बिल पर ओवैसी ने शिवसेना को बताया भांगड़ा करने वाली पार्टी

10 दिसंबर 2019

Related

दबथुवा में पानीपत फिल्म के विरोध में फूंका गया निर्माता का पुतला।
Meerut

जाट समाज ने फिल्म पानीपत का विरोध जताया

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

मेरठ के पॉश राजनकुंज में धमाका, जिंदा जली नौकरानी

8 दिसंबर 2019

mistake, a farmer have three suger mill bond
Meerut

गड़बड़ी, एक किसान के तीन मिलों में बांड

10 दिसंबर 2019

11 दिसंबर को भाकियू के चक्का जाम के बारे में किसानों से संपर्क करते कार्यकर्ता।
Meerut

11 दिसंबर के चक्का जाम को जनसंपर्क किया

10 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा सदस्य अरुण सिंह
Agra

राज्यसभा सदस्य बनने के बाद अरुण सिंह ने किए ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन

9 दिसंबर 2019

the samman nidhi is gapped for farmers
Meerut

सम्मान निधि किसानों से दूर

10 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited