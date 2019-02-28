शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   छेड़खानी के विरोध पर दो पक्षों में संघर्ष

छेड़खानी के विरोध पर दो पक्षों में संघर्ष

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 10:14 PM IST
छेड़खानी के विरोध पर दो पक्षों में संघर्ष
दो समुदायों के युवकों के बीच मामला होने से तनाव, छह हिरासत में
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नगीना। थाना क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला खुर्रम सराय में बृहस्पतिवार देर शाम दो समुदाय के युवकों के बीच संघर्ष हो गया। दोनों ओर से जमकर पथराव हुआ। घटना के पीछे छींटाकशी को लेकर हुआ विवाद कारण बताया जा रहा है। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने छह लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है।
बताया जा रहा है कि मोहल्ले में फरहान नाम का युवक अपने साथियों के साथ खड़ा हुआ था, जिसका कपिल पक्ष के लोगों ने विरोध किया है। आती जाती महिलाओं पर छींटाकशी करने के आरोप पर इनके बीच कहासुनी और मारपीट हो गई। देखते ही देखते दोनों पक्षों के लोग वहां एकजुट हो गए और एक दूसरे पर पथराव करने लगे। इससे मोहल्ले में अफरातफरी फैल गई। दो समुदायों के युवकों के बीच संघर्ष होने की सूचना पर सीओ और इंस्पेक्टर नगीना पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए और पथराव कर रहे लोगों को दौड़ा लिया। पुलिस मौके से छह लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। इस संबंध में कपिल पक्ष की ओर से थाने पर तहरीर दी गई है। सीओ प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि छींटाकशी को लेकर घटना हुई है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

सीबीएसई
Meerut

सीबीएसई आंसर कॉपी पर होगा टीचर का नाम, पता

सीबीएसई की उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं पर अब कॉपी जांचने वाले परीक्षक को अपना नाम और पता भी लिखना होगा। इस सत्र से सीबीएसई ने बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न कराने के लिए कुछ बदलाव किए हैं, वहीं मूल्यांकन में भी परिवर्तन किया है। 

24 फरवरी 2019

कहीं ओले तो कहीं रही धूप
Meerut

कहीं ओले तो कहीं रही धूप

28 फरवरी 2019

55 मिनट में 595 करोड़ 30 लाख का पुनरीक्षित बजट पास
Meerut

55 मिनट में 595 करोड़ 30 लाख का पुनरीक्षित बजट पास

28 फरवरी 2019

पत्नी ने रची थी फौजी की हत्या की प्लानिंग, राजपाश होते खाया जहर
Meerut

पत्नी ने रची थी फौजी की हत्या की प्लानिंग, राजपाश होते खाया जहर

28 फरवरी 2019

आज वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये मुखातिब होंगे प्रधानमंत्री
Meerut

आज वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये मुखातिब होंगे प्रधानमंत्री

28 फरवरी 2019

125 सीओ फिर से बनेंगे इंस्पेक्टर
Meerut

125 सीओ फिर से बनेंगे इंस्पेक्टर

27 फरवरी 2019

पूर्व सैनिक एस.सी त्यागी - फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सामने से औकात नहीं, पीठ में छुरा भोंक सकता है पाकिस्तान

28 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ
Meerut

125 सीओ बनेंगे इंस्पेक्टर, बदलेंगे स्टार

27 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ
Meerut

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैपिंग से टारगेट तय, जांबाजों ने दिखाया शौर्य

27 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ
Meerut

अचानक तीन घंटे का डायवर्जन, शहर से हाईवे तक जाम

27 फरवरी 2019

