Meerut

13 दिन बाद शव कब्र से निकलवाया

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 02:08 AM IST
13 दिन बाद शव कब्र से निकलवाया
सरूरपुर। थाना क्षेत्र के जसड़ सुल्तान नगर गांव में 13 दिन पूर्व संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हुई महिला की मौत के मामले में विवाद खड़ा हो गया। महिला के भाई ने ससुरालियों पर जहर देकर मारने का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा कर दिया। परिजनों की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने महिला के शव को कब्र से बाहर निकलवाया।
थाना प्रभारी सतीश कुमार ने बताया कि बीती 15 जून को रुखसाना प्रवीन पत्नी गुलरेज निवासी जसड़ सुलतान नगर की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गयी थी। उस दौरान ससुराल पक्ष ने बीमारी को मौत का कारण बताया था। दोनों पक्षों में समझौता हो गया था। जिस पर बिना पुलिस कार्रवाई के सुपुर्द-ए-खाक कर दिया। शुक्रवार को महिला के भाई फरमान ने ससुराल पक्ष पर रुखसाना को जाहर देकर मारने का आरोप लगाते हुए थाने में तहरीर दी। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को महिला का शव 13 दिन बाद कब्र से निकलवाया। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मौत का कारण स्पष्ट होगा।

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: वाहन चेकिंग के वक्त एक शख्स की हार्ट अटैक से मौत, थाने में तोड़फोड़, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

बिजनौर में वाहन चेकिंग के वक्त एक व्यक्ति की हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई। इसके बाद परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने कोतवाली देहात थाने में जमकर तोड़फोड़ करते हुए हंगामा कर दिया। पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज कर लोगों को खदेड़ा...

29 जून 2019

सांसद नुसरत जहां और उलमा का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सांसद नुसरत जहां के मंगलसूत्र पहनने पर सवाल उठा रहे लोगों को देवबंदी उलमा का करारा जवाब

27 जून 2019

पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: 25 हजार की इनामी महिला को पकड़ने गई गाजियाबाद पुलिस से हाथापाई

29 जून 2019

बीच सड़क पर खराब हुआ ट्रक, दो घंटे जाम रहा
Meerut

बीच सड़क पर खराब हुआ ट्रक, दो घंटे जाम रहा

29 जून 2019

नौचंदी मेला
Meerut

मेरठ में मेला नौचंदी से एक युवक का अपहरण, मुकदमा दर्ज

29 जून 2019

लापता युवक की खून से सनी बाइक मिली
Meerut

लापता युवक की खून से सनी बाइक मिली

29 जून 2019

मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो
Meerut

सहारनपुर: ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली ने बाइक में मारी जोरदार टक्कर, दो युवकों की मौत

28 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

सहारनपुर: रिश्तेदारी में आई किशोरी से चार युवकों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

28 जून 2019

व्यापारी से ओटीपी पूछकर 18 हजार ठगे
Meerut

व्यापारी से ओटीपी पूछकर 18 हजार ठगे

29 जून 2019

जजों और कर्मचारियों के आवास के लिए भूखंड का निरीक्षण किया
Meerut

जजों और कर्मचारियों के आवास के लिए भूखंड का निरीक्षण किया

29 जून 2019

