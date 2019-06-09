शहर चुनें

सरधना में चार करोड़ की लागत से बनेगा फायर स्टेशन

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 02:28 AM IST
सरधना में चार करोड़ की लागत से बनेगा फायर स्टेशन
सरधना। सरधना में फायर स्टेशन बनने की मांग जल्द पूरी होगी। पालिका ने प्रस्तावित रोडवेज बस अड्डे की भूमि में से छह हजार वर्ग गज भूमि अग्निशमन विभाग को बेच दी है। शासन ने फायर स्टेशन बनाने के लिए चार करोड़ रुपये स्वीकृत किए हैं। शनिवार को अग्निशमन अधिकारियों ने भूमि का निरीक्षण किया।
सरधना व आसपास के क्षेत्र में आग लगने की घटना के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड़ को वहां तक पहुंचने में समय लगता था। स्थानीय लोगों ने विधायक संगीत सोम, डीएम व एसडीएम से क्षेत्र में फायर स्टेशन खोले जाने की मांग की थी। जिसके बाद शासन ने सरधना में फायर स्टेशन खोले जाने की स्वीकृति दे दी है। फायर स्टेशन के लिए नगर पालिका ने प्रस्तावित रोडवेज बस अड्डे की भूमि में से छह हजार वर्ग गज भूमि दी है। शनिवार को अग्निशमन अधिकारी संजीव कुमार, चेयरपर्सन शबीला अंसारी के साथ पूर्व चेयरमैन निजाम अंसारी ने भूमि का निरीक्षण किया। अग्निशमन अधिकारी संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि स्टेशन के लिए चार करोड़ रुपये शासन से स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। भूमि स्थल का निरीक्षण िकया गया है। जल्द ही निर्माण कार्य शुरू कराया जाएगा।

थाने में शिकायत करता घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: नमाज पढ़कर जा रहे युवक पर हमला, फिर जमकर संघर्ष, पांच लोग घायल

मेरठ के सरधना क्षेत्र में नमाज पढ़कर निकल रहे एक युवक पर हमला कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों में जमकर संघर्ष हो गया। इसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए हैं। दोनों के बीच पुरानी रंजिश चल रही थी।

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: छेड़छाड़ से तंग आकर परिवार ने छोड़ा गांव, एएसपी से लगाई इंसाफ की गुहार

8 जून 2019

खेत और ट्यूबवेल में मस्ती करते नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Meerut

अभिनेता नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने खेतों में की जमकर मस्ती, बच्चों संग ट्यूबवेल की होज में भी नहाए

8 जून 2019

तीन दोस्त नहर में डूबे, दो को बचाया, एक बहा
Meerut

तीन दोस्त नहर में डूबे, दो को बचाया, एक बहा

9 जून 2019

स्वच्छता है आर्थिक प्रगति की पहली सीढ़ी
Meerut

स्वच्छता है आर्थिक प्रगति की पहली सीढ़ी

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

भाजपा विधायक विक्रम सैनी का ऑडियो वायरल, श्मशान घाट की सफाई का है मामला

8 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

बिजनौर: पत्नी का गला काटकर पति ने खुद को किया घायल, ससुराल में दिया वारदात को अंजाम

8 जून 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम, तमंचे के बल पर कैशियर से लूटे सवा लाख

8 जून 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष, जमकर चले धारदार हथियार और फायरिंग, तीन लोग घायल

7 जून 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Meerut

सेल्फी लेना पड़ा महंगा, कई पलटे खाई कार, मसूरी घूमने जा रहे थे चार दोस्त

7 जून 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Meerut

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोले- राष्ट्रभक्ति की भावना दिल में होनी चाहिए, दिखावे में नहीं

7 जून 2019

परिजनों की बिना मर्जी मस्जिद में किया निकाह
Meerut

परिजनों की बिना मर्जी मस्जिद में किया निकाह

8 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: युवक पर चाकू और सरिया से हमला, पांच लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

8 जून 2019

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दी
Meerut

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दी

8 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया कुलदीप का हत्यारोपी मनीष।
Muzaffarnagar

कुलदीप का हत्यारोपी मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार, पुलिस फायरिंग में पैर में लगी गोली

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

गन्ना समिति में 70 लाख से अधिक का गबन, कई अधिकारियों को जारी हुए नोटिस

7 जून 2019

