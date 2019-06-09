शहर चुनें

तीन दोस्त नहर में डूबे, दो को बचाया, एक बहा

तीन दोस्त नहर में डूबे, दो को बचाया, एक बहा

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 01:09 AM IST
गंगनहर में बहे तीन दोस्त, दो को बचाया
मुरादनगर। दिल्ली से आए तीन दोस्त शनिवार शाम गंगनहर में नहाते समय बह गए। चीख-पुकार सुनकर मंदिर के गोताखोरों ने नहर में छलांग लगा दी। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद गोताखोरों ने दोनों युवकों को बचा लिया। उनका एक साथी तेज बहाव में बह गया। देर रात तक उसका पता नहीं चला।
गंगनहर शनि मंदिर के महंत मुकेश गोस्वामी ने बताया कि शनिवार शाम दिल्ली ओखला श्यामनगर निवासी तीन दोस्त नीरज, राजू, संदीप बैरीकेटिंग पारकर नहर में नहा रहे थे। नहाते समय तीनों गहरे पानी में चले गए। खुद को डूबता देख तीनों ने चिल्लाना शुरू कर दिया। चीख पुकार सुनकर मौके पर मौजूद शनि मंदिर के गोताखोरों ने उन्हें बचाने के लिए नहर में छलांग लगा दी। करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद गोताखोरों ने नीरज और संदीप को सकुशल नहर से बाहर निकाला। जबकि राजू पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गया। काफी तलाश के बाद भी उसका पता नहीं चला। बताया गया है कि तीनों दोस्त शराब पीकर नहर में नहा रहे थे।

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

थाने में शिकायत करता घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: नमाज पढ़कर जा रहे युवक पर हमला, फिर जमकर संघर्ष, पांच लोग घायल

मेरठ के सरधना क्षेत्र में नमाज पढ़कर निकल रहे एक युवक पर हमला कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों में जमकर संघर्ष हो गया। इसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए हैं। दोनों के बीच पुरानी रंजिश चल रही थी।

8 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: छेड़छाड़ से तंग आकर परिवार ने छोड़ा गांव, एएसपी से लगाई इंसाफ की गुहार

8 जून 2019

खेत और ट्यूबवेल में मस्ती करते नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Meerut

अभिनेता नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने खेतों में की जमकर मस्ती, बच्चों संग ट्यूबवेल की होज में भी नहाए

8 जून 2019

स्वच्छता है आर्थिक प्रगति की पहली सीढ़ी
Meerut

स्वच्छता है आर्थिक प्रगति की पहली सीढ़ी

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

भाजपा विधायक विक्रम सैनी का ऑडियो वायरल, श्मशान घाट की सफाई का है मामला

8 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

बिजनौर: पत्नी का गला काटकर पति ने खुद को किया घायल, ससुराल में दिया वारदात को अंजाम

8 जून 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम, तमंचे के बल पर कैशियर से लूटे सवा लाख

8 जून 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष, जमकर चले धारदार हथियार और फायरिंग, तीन लोग घायल

7 जून 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Meerut

सेल्फी लेना पड़ा महंगा, कई पलटे खाई कार, मसूरी घूमने जा रहे थे चार दोस्त

7 जून 2019

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Meerut

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोले- राष्ट्रभक्ति की भावना दिल में होनी चाहिए, दिखावे में नहीं

7 जून 2019

परिजनों की बिना मर्जी मस्जिद में किया निकाह
Meerut

परिजनों की बिना मर्जी मस्जिद में किया निकाह

8 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: युवक पर चाकू और सरिया से हमला, पांच लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

8 जून 2019

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दी
Meerut

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दी

8 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया कुलदीप का हत्यारोपी मनीष।
Muzaffarnagar

कुलदीप का हत्यारोपी मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार, पुलिस फायरिंग में पैर में लगी गोली

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

गन्ना समिति में 70 लाख से अधिक का गबन, कई अधिकारियों को जारी हुए नोटिस

7 जून 2019

लापता युवती थाने पहुंची, शादी करने की जानकारी दी
Meerut

लापता युवती थाने पहुंची, शादी करने की जानकारी दी

7 जून 2019

Disclaimer

