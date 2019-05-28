शहर चुनें

दुर्घटना में पांच माह के बच्चे की मौत, दंपती घायल

दुर्घटना में पांच माह के बच्चे की मौत, दंपती घायल

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 02:03 AM IST
दुर्घटना में पांच माह के बच्चे की मौत, दंपती घायल
परीक्षितगढ़। मवाना मार्ग बहादरपुर गांव के पास बाइक सवार युवक ने दंपती को सामने से टक्कर मार दी। जिसमें पांच माह के बच्चे की मौत हो गई। जबकि दंपती बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने बच्चे शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। पीड़ित द्वारा आरोपी बाइक सवार युवक के खिलाफ तहरीर दी गई है।
थाना गढ़मुक्तेश्वर क्षेत्र के गांव बागड़पुर निवासी राजू पत्नी अनीता और पांच माह के पुत्र तपेश के साथ बाइक द्वारा मवाना रिश्तेदारी में जा रहा था। मवाना मार्ग स्थित बहादरपुर गांव के पास तेज गति में आए बाइक सवार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे राजू और अनीता घायल हो गए। जबकि गंभीर चोट लगने से पांच माह के तपेश की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। राहगीरों ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों घायलों को सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। जबकि बच्चे के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पीड़ित द्वारा अज्ञात बाइक सवार युवक के खिलाफ तहरीर दी गई है। थाना पुलिस ने तहरीर के आधार पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं मौत की सूचना पर परिवार में कोहराम मचा रहा।

