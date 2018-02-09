अपना शहर चुनें

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 07:00 PM IST
सरधना। दौराला गंगनहर पुल के निकट बेगमाबाद स्थित रेडरोज पब्लिक स्कूल में शुक्रवार को बर्ड फेस्टिवल मनाया गया। कॉलेज के करीब 50 बच्चों ने वन विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों के साथ बर्ड फेस्टिवल के मौके पर मुख्य गंगनहर परिसर में चिड़ियों को देखा। सुबह छह से दस बजे तक वन विभाग के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी रेडरोज स्कूल के बच्चों के साथ मौजूद रहे। इस दौरान बर्ड फेस्टिवल के महत्व के बारे में बताया। डिप्टी रेंजर संजय चौधरी वन दरोगा रोहताश ने बर्ड वॉचिंग के साथ जनपद लखीमपुर खीरी के दधुवा नेशनल पार्क एवं अन्य जीवों के विषय के बारे में जानकारी प्रदान की। जिससे देश-विदेश में दधुवा की लोकप्रियता को बढ़ावा मिल सके। इस मौके पर कॉलेज के प्रबंधक रमनदीप चौधरी, डिप्टी रेंजर संजय चौधरी, वन दरोगा रोहताश, तारादत्त जोशी, ओमदत्त शर्मा एवं संजीव कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

