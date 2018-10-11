शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   छात्र छात्राओँ ने स्वास्थ्य की जांच की

छात्र छात्राओँ ने स्वास्थ्य की जांच की

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 01:28 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दोघट (बागपत)। प्राथमिक विद्यालय मिलाना में स्वास्थ्य चिकित्सा शिविर का आयोजन किया। बिनौली सीएचसी से आए डॉ. गुफरान ने छात्र-छात्राओं के स्वास्थ्य की जांच की और दवाई वितरित की। इस मौके पर प्रधानाध्यापक विकास राणा, चरण दास, अशोक, बबीता आदि रहे।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

बिग बॉस 12: जसलीन से बोले रोमिल, 'इतनी हॉट मत दिखो कि लगे घर में गर्मी का मौसम है'

10 अक्टूबर 2018

जसलीन
जसलीन
जसलीन
bigg boss
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 12: जसलीन से बोले रोमिल, 'इतनी हॉट मत दिखो कि लगे घर में गर्मी का मौसम है'

10 अक्टूबर 2018

10 october 2018 rashifal daily horoscope 10th day of october month
Predictions

10 अक्टूबर राशिफल: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन इन राशियों का हो सकता है भाग्योदय

10 अक्टूबर 2018

worker found diamond worth more than 2.5 crore in a mine in Panna
Madhya Pradesh

दीवाली से पहले मजदूर पर बरसी 'लक्ष्मी', खुदाई में मिला करीब 2.5 करोड़ का हीरा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

ड्रोन से की जा रही घटनास्थल की निगरानी
Lucknow

रेल हादसा: लापरवाही का दोषी पाए जाने पर एएसएम निलंबित, मृतकों में पांच बिहार के

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Cyclone can hit Odisha-Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday
India News

'तितली' ने दिखाया प्रचंड रूप: स्कूल- कॉलेज बंद, ट्रेन की आवाजाही पर भी रोक

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

बिहार की ये बेटी रातों रात बन गई सिंगिंग सेंसेशन, 18 की उम्र में फेसबुक ने बनाया सुपरस्टार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

maithili thakur
mathili thakur
maithili thakur
maithili thakur
Bollywood

बिहार की ये बेटी रातों रात बन गई सिंगिंग सेंसेशन, 18 की उम्र में फेसबुक ने बनाया सुपरस्टार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

माता वैष्णो देवी यात्रा
Jammu

इस नवरात्रि पर जानें, माता वैष्णो देवी के मंदिर से जुड़े ये पांच रहस्य

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Asim Munir
Pakistan

अब ये बने पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के नए प्रमुख

10 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol
Auto News

यहां पेट्रोल मिलता है 2 रुपये लीटर, आप भी समझ लें पेट्रोल का गणित

10 अक्टूबर 2018

floating markets
India News

दुनिया के इन देशों में पानी पर तैरता है बाजार, भारत भी नहीं है पीछे

10 अक्टूबर 2018

sensex up by 461 points on closing, gold price soars by 200 rupees
Bazar

शेयर बाजार ने लिया तेजी का यू टर्न, 200 रुपये बढ़ी सोने की कीमतें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Milk
India News

क्या दूध पीने से बच्चों के 'सेक्सुअल ऑर्गन्स' में हो रहा असामान्य विकास? 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Weird Breakfast
Weird Stories

पसंद किया जाता है अजीबोगरीब खाना लेकिन इन 5 डिशेज के पास मुश्किल है जाना, पढ़ें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

train derailed
Lucknow

रायबरेली में सुबह-सुबह हुआ बड़ा रेल हादसा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

navratri
Festivals

नवरात्रि 2018 : इस सरल मंत्र और पूजन विधि से कलश बिठाने पर मिलेगा माता का आशीर्वाद

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

'मी टू' अभियान सही लेकिन और भी हो सकते हैं इसके पहलू

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Amazon

Most Read

मेरठ न्यूज
Local Sports

'मिस एशिया फिटनेस' चैंपियन का खिताब जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बनीं संजना ढलक

मेरठ स्थित शोभित विवि के सेंटर फॉर योगा एंड रिसर्च डिपार्टमेंट की छात्रा संजना ढलक ने पुणे में हुई 52वीं एशियन बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियनशिप जीतने वाली पहली महिला बन गई हैं।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सहारनपुर न्यूज
Local Sports

सहारनपुर पुलिस लाइन के मैदान पर 3 दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता शुरू, एथलेटिक्स में रहा मेरठ का दबदबा    

10 अक्टूबर 2018

शिविर में 185 मरीजों की जांच की
Meerut

शिविर में 185 मरीजों की जांच की

11 अक्टूबर 2018

सिडिंकेंट बैंक का स्थापना दिवस पखवाड़ा शुरू
Meerut

सिडिंकेंट बैंक का स्थापना दिवस पखवाड़ा शुरू

11 अक्टूबर 2018

राज्य कर्मियों का आंदोलन एक माह के लिए स्थगित
Meerut

राज्य कर्मियों का आंदोलन एक माह के लिए स्थगित

11 अक्टूबर 2018

रेल हादसे पर दुख व्यक्त किया
Meerut

रेल हादसे पर दुख व्यक्त किया

11 अक्टूबर 2018

ग्राफिक एरा ग्लोबल स्कूल का दूसरा वार्षिक खेल उत्सव
Local Sports

खेल प्रतियोगिता में गांगनौली का दबदबा, प्राथमिक व उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय के बच्चों ने लिया हिस्सा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सहारनपुर न्यूज
Meerut

कांग्रेस विधायक मसूद अख्तर ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, कह डाली ये बड़ी बात

10 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

पति ने डंडों से पीट पीटकर पत्नी को उतारा मौत के घाट, ये रही वजह

10 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: छेड़छाड़ को लेकर दो पक्षों में जमकर चले लाठी-डंडे, 10 घायल 2 हिरासत में

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: मेरठ में बीजेपी विधायक के घर पर फेंके गए बम, सुरक्षा में लगे पांच पुलिसवाले सस्पेंड

बुधवार देर रात मेरठ के सरधना से विधायक संगीत सोम के घर पर बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की और बम फेंके। उस वक़्त संगीत सोम घर में ही थे।

27 सितंबर 2018

चीनी नागरिक 1:59

मेरठ पुलिस ने पकड़े दो चीनी नागरिक, ये है वजह

17 सितंबर 2018

मेरठ 1:47

VIDEO: अश्लील मैसेज भेजता था दरोगा का बेटा, 50 से ज्यादा लड़कियों को बनाया शिकार

16 सितंबर 2018

तलाक 1:57

पत्नी के थे अवैध संबंध तो कर दिया तीन तलाक का VIDEO वायरल

16 सितंबर 2018

सहारनपुर 2:35

जानिए कौन है चंद्रशेखर 'रावण', इसलिए बना हुआ है सभी राजनीतिक दलों की आखों का तारा

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

थाने पहुंचा 10 साल का बालक, कहा- साहब! घर में शराब की पेटियां रखी है, उन्हें पकड़ लो

9 अक्टूबर 2018

हादसे के बादा मौके पर जुटी भीड़
Meerut

रोडवेज बस ने ऑटो में टक्कर मारी, 6 यात्री घायल ,चालक बस छोड़कर फरार

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Deoband: A case field against 7 boys after firing in Protest against obscene remarks to girls
Meerut

देवबंद: अश्लील फब्तियां कसने के विरोध में मनचलों ने की फायरिंग, 7 के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

10 अक्टूबर 2018

आतंकी
Meerut

आतंकी इनपुट पर मेरठ प्रशासन अलर्ट, पांच जोन में बंटा शहर, महिलाओंं को विशेष सुरक्षा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सपा के पूर्व मंत्री शाहिद मंजूर
Meerut

भाजपा के झूठे वायदों से तंग आ चुकी है जनता, आगामी चुनाव में लेगी हिसाब : शाहिद मंजूर  

10 अक्टूबर 2018

स्मॉग
Meerut

एनसीआर में धुंध से निपटने को 42 बिंदुओं पर तैयार हो रही योजना, दीपावली से पहले होगी लागू

10 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.